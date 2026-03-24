Kumawood star Patricia Osei Boateng appeared downcast as she reappeared before the Asokwa Circuit Court in connection with a high-profile criminal case

The actress was arrested as a suspected accessory following the death of GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi's father, Andrews Amankwaa, in an alleged carjacking attack

The Kumawood actress, heavily guarded and masked, looked distressed in court, drawing strong reactions from the public

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Popular Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng appeared downcast as she reappeared before the Asokwa Circuit Court after her arrest in relation to the death of Sammy Gyamfi’s father.

Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng appears broken and downcast as she reappears before court on March 24, 2026. Image credit: PatriciaOseiBoateng/Facebook, @ghpagenews/Instagram

Source: Facebook

On February 18, 2026, reports emerged that Andrews Amankwaa, the father-in-law of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician Sammy Gyamfi, had died.

He reportedly sustained serious injuries in an armed criminal attack on February 12, 2026, when he was ambushed by carjackers in the Ashanti Region while driving a Toyota Hilux pickup truck.

After his death, the Ghana Police Service launched a manhunt which swiftly led to the arrest of the members of a carjacking syndicate.

The group’s leader, Eric Antwi Duku, was killed in a gunfight with police during the attempt to arrest him.

Patricia Osei Boateng was later identified as a potential accessory by police and arrested.

She was placed before the Asokwa Circuit Court 2 for a hearing on Monday, March 16, 2026, during which her lawyer, Richard Acquah Esq, applied for bail on her behalf.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs Vida Achiaa Yeboah, denied the bail and remanded the Kumawood actress to prison to reappear on March 24, 2026.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Patricia Osei Boateng being remanded into custody.

Patricia Osei Boateng reappears before court

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Patricia Osei Boateng reappeared before the Asokwa Circuit Court 2 for the resumption of her trial.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh and shared by Phamous News on TikTok, the popular actress was seen at the courthouse in the custody of police officers.

She appeared to be exiting the facility and was in a rush while being closely monitored by the officer guarding her.

Patricia Osei Boateng was wearing a face mask which mostly covered her face and a scarf, hiding herself from public view.

The actress appeared downcast in the video as she walked with her head down, looking like she was being weighed down by a massive ordeal.

The TikTok video of Patricia Osei Boateng at the courthouse is below.

Reactions to Patricia Osei's court appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Patricia Osei Boateng looking downcast after reappearing in court.

bigquammy said:

"We want justice for Mr Amankwaah 🙏🏿."

James Rex wrote:

"What at all on this earth do we need that we choose material things over our integrity?"

Appau Maxwell commented:

"One thing we must all accept is, we don't know if she's one of them or not, but everyone has started calling her all sorts of names. Criticism should be constructed carefully."

Patricia Osei Boateng details how hard she works to make money in a resurfaced video amid her alleged ties to a criminal syndicate. Image credit: TrendsGhana, @koforiduaflowers/TikTok

Source: Instagram

Patricia Osei Boateng discloses wealth source

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Patricia Osei Boateng disclosed her alleged source of wealth in an interview that resurfaced after her arrest.

In the video, the actress said she runs multiple businesses which helped her to make money, sparking ironic responses from Ghanaians following the disclosure of her husband's alleged criminal ties.

Source: YEN.com.gh