Kumawood Actress Patricia Osei Boateng Looks Sad and Tense in Court Over Sammy Gyamfi Case
- Kumawood star Patricia Osei Boateng appeared downcast as she reappeared before the Asokwa Circuit Court in connection with a high-profile criminal case
- The actress was arrested as a suspected accessory following the death of GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi's father, Andrews Amankwaa, in an alleged carjacking attack
- The Kumawood actress, heavily guarded and masked, looked distressed in court, drawing strong reactions from the public
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Popular Kumawood actress Patricia Osei Boateng appeared downcast as she reappeared before the Asokwa Circuit Court after her arrest in relation to the death of Sammy Gyamfi’s father.
On February 18, 2026, reports emerged that Andrews Amankwaa, the father-in-law of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician Sammy Gyamfi, had died.
He reportedly sustained serious injuries in an armed criminal attack on February 12, 2026, when he was ambushed by carjackers in the Ashanti Region while driving a Toyota Hilux pickup truck.
After his death, the Ghana Police Service launched a manhunt which swiftly led to the arrest of the members of a carjacking syndicate.
The group’s leader, Eric Antwi Duku, was killed in a gunfight with police during the attempt to arrest him.
Patricia Osei Boateng was later identified as a potential accessory by police and arrested.
She was placed before the Asokwa Circuit Court 2 for a hearing on Monday, March 16, 2026, during which her lawyer, Richard Acquah Esq, applied for bail on her behalf.
The court, presided over by Her Honour Mrs Vida Achiaa Yeboah, denied the bail and remanded the Kumawood actress to prison to reappear on March 24, 2026.
Below is a Facebook post with details of Patricia Osei Boateng being remanded into custody.
Patricia Osei Boateng reappears before court
On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Patricia Osei Boateng reappeared before the Asokwa Circuit Court 2 for the resumption of her trial.
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh and shared by Phamous News on TikTok, the popular actress was seen at the courthouse in the custody of police officers.
She appeared to be exiting the facility and was in a rush while being closely monitored by the officer guarding her.
Patricia Osei Boateng was wearing a face mask which mostly covered her face and a scarf, hiding herself from public view.
The actress appeared downcast in the video as she walked with her head down, looking like she was being weighed down by a massive ordeal.
The TikTok video of Patricia Osei Boateng at the courthouse is below.
Reactions to Patricia Osei's court appearance
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Patricia Osei Boateng looking downcast after reappearing in court.
bigquammy said:
"We want justice for Mr Amankwaah 🙏🏿."
James Rex wrote:
"What at all on this earth do we need that we choose material things over our integrity?"
Appau Maxwell commented:
"One thing we must all accept is, we don't know if she's one of them or not, but everyone has started calling her all sorts of names. Criticism should be constructed carefully."
Patricia Osei Boateng discloses wealth source
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Patricia Osei Boateng disclosed her alleged source of wealth in an interview that resurfaced after her arrest.
In the video, the actress said she runs multiple businesses which helped her to make money, sparking ironic responses from Ghanaians following the disclosure of her husband's alleged criminal ties.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh