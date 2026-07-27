The alleged feud between Aba Dope and her mentor, Nana Ama McBrown, has received a fresh update after a new video emerged online

The update comes weeks after Aba Dope was accused of impersonating McBrown during a trip to China

It also follows content creator Captain Caesar's claim that Aba Dope's friendship with McBrown had broken down over gossip

The alleged feud between Ghanaian content creator Aba Dope and her mentor, Nana Ama McBrown, has taken a fresh turn after a telling video from the weekend emerged online.

A telling video gives a fresh update on the alleged feud between Aba Dope and Nana Ama McBrown. Image credit: Nana Ama McBrown/Aba Dope.

Source: Instagram

Aba Dope has been in the headlines lately, involving her and Nana Ama McBrown.

It emerged that a source in China claimed Aba Dope had introduced herself as McBrown during a factory visit, with a citation and plaque reportedly bearing the actress's name presented to her.

Neither woman has publicly addressed that claim.

Days later, content creator Captain Caesar blasted Aba Dope, alleging her friendship with McBrown had ended because she could not stop gossiping about her, and claimed Kwatemaa, Aba Dope's estranged friend, knew about the situation all along but chose to stay silent.

Aba Dope shares dance with McBrown

The alleged feud, however, took a fresh twist after Aba Dope an appearnace on Nana Ama McBrown's entertainment show.

Onua Showtime launched a brand-new chapter on Sunday, July 26, 2026, featuring an expanded, state-of-the-art studio and the grand return of host Nana Ama McBrown.

Management significantly upgraded the set, offering a bigger, brighter and more modern space for the audience, and marked the relaunch with a star-studded show at 6:00 pm GMT.

A number of artists and personalities turned up to celebrate the occasion with McBrown, including Kidi and Sefa.

Amid the celebrations, Sefa was seen dancing with Nana Ama McBrown, and Aba Dope, who has previously described McBrown as her mentor, joined in on the fun.

The TikTok video Aba Dope sharing a dance with Nana Ama McBrown on the Onua ShowTime relaunch is below.

Ghanaians react to Aba Dope and McBrown video

The comments were mixed, with many social media users reading between the lines, given everything that has been said about the friendship recently.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Akomah wrote:

"Against for akyi gu ho style biaa bi. Wish to see some people's faces when watching this."

Fati said:

"Enemies are not God. We move, Allah give them."

Aurora.girl indicated:

"The reason for attacking Aba Dope was just to destroy her relationship with Nana Ama, but enfa da wai."

Cindy added:

"I was so happy watching this on Onua TV."

Gloma's Glam commented:

"All in white heels, what. So lovely, is beautiful watching this."

Linda Duntu noted:

"They're envious of the friendship of our dear Aba Dope. She is from Western and she's going higher. God favours women Aba and Nana, may God intervene always for you."

Agyaponma Gh exclaimed:

"Pain successfully landed at their camp. Team Aba, we move."

Old prophecy about Aba Dope resurfaces

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, an old TikTok video of a Ghanaian prophet delivering a warning about Aba Dope resurfaced online, gaining fresh attention after her public fallout with close friend Kwatemaa.

The clip, believed to have first been recorded in January 2026, saw the prophet caution in Twi that the year ahead held danger for Aba Dope.

Many viewers connected the prophecy to the drama between her and Kwatemaa, with some suggesting the warning had already begun to play out.

Source: YEN.com.gh