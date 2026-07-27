Ghana's Attorney General's Office published the ORAL court schedule covering hearings from Monday July 27, to Friday July 31, 2026

High-profile cases before the courts include the Skytrain project, Cybersecurity Authority software scandal, and Akonta Mining reserve matter

The week's proceedings span specialised and criminal high courts, with hearings on witness cross-examinations, trial dates, and case management

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Ghana's Attorney General's Office has released the weekly cause list for Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) hearings scheduled to run from Monday, July 27, to Friday, July 31, 2026, covering a range of high-profile corruption and asset recovery cases spread across the country's specialised and criminal high courts.

ORAL is described in official guidelines as "a government-led initiative to investigate cases of corruption and prosecute offenders, recover stolen state resources and repurpose them for national development projects."

The Attorney General' Office, helmed by Dr Dominic Ayine, releases the full list of ORAL cases scheduled for court from July 27 to 31, 2026. Photo credit: Dominic Ayine.

Source: UGC

Key ORAL cases before the courts this week

Among the most prominent matters listed are proceedings involving the Skytrain project, the Cybersecurity Authority software scandal, the Exim Bank loan transaction, the National Buffer Stock Company, the National Service Authority, and illegal mining activities within the Tano-Nimiri Forest Reserve.

The week opens on Monday, July 27, with a hearing on the abridgement of time in the Skytrain case, alongside witness cross-examinations in the Cybersecurity Authority matter and an update on plea negotiations in the Exim Bank case.

On Tuesday, July 28, the National Buffer Stock case returns to court for hearings on disclosure and travel motions, while cross-examinations in the Cybersecurity Authority proceedings are set to continue.

Wednesday, July 29, features a substantive trial hearing in the Buffer Stock matter and further cross-examination of witnesses in the Cybersecurity case.

Thursday, July 30, is reserved for a motion seeking a stay of proceedings in the Skytrain case, with additional witness testimony expected in the Cybersecurity matter.

Friday closes with mining trial and case management

The week concludes on Friday, 31 July, with two distinct proceedings. The Akonta Mining case, involving alleged illegal mining in the Tano-Nimiri Forest Reserve, is listed for cross-examination, while the National Service Authority matter is scheduled for a case management conference.

The breadth of this week's cause list reflects the scale of the ORAL initiative, which covers financial misconduct involving state institutions, procurement irregularities, and environmental offences linked to natural resource exploitation.

Read the Facebook post below:

AG gives update on 30 ORAL cases

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Deputy Attorney General Dr Justice Srem-Sai announced that around 30 cases under the ORAL initiative have been identified as prosecutable.

Between five and ten of the cases are already at advanced stages in court, with more filings expected before the legal vacation ends in October.

Dr Srem-Sai also gave updates on the SkyTrain trial and the prosecution of former National Signals Bureau head Kwabena Adu-Boahene.

Source: YEN.com.gh