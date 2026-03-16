A helicopter crash in Tema has left two people feared dead, sending residents and students in the area into panic.

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Eyewitness Shares Detailed Account of Tragic Helicopter Crash

Source: UGC

The accident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. at Site 17 in Tema Community 1, has drawn the immediate attention of emergency responders.

Nana Kwame, an eyewitness, recounted how the helicopter suddenly went down, prompting those nearby to scramble for safety. “It was sudden, and everyone around was shaken,” he said.

“The fire that broke out had to be quickly contained by nearby residents and emergency personnel to prevent further damage.”

Officials from the Ghana Fire Service, the police, and other security agencies were quickly deployed to the scene to control the fire and salvage the wreckage. As of the latest updates, two fatalities have been confirmed, while authorities continue investigations to determine the cause of the crash. Residents are urged to avoid the area as rescue and recovery operations continue.

Eyewitness account horror of Tema helicopter crash

The tragic helicopter accident in Tema has left the community shaken, with eyewitnesses describing scenes of chaos and fear. Nana Kwame, who witnessed the crash firsthand, said the aircraft suddenly plummeted, scattering debris and igniting a fire near Site 17.

Emergency personnel arrived promptly to quench the flames and secure the area, while police officers began documenting the scene for investigation.

The crash has so far claimed two lives, and authorities are expected to release an official statement on the incident shortly. Locals and commuters in the vicinity are being asked to exercise caution as operations continue.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Source: YEN.com.gh