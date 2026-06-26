Ghanaian actor Lil Win reunited with veteran Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa in the United States and made a generous $500 cash donation to her

Lil Win is among a host of Ghanaian celebrities who travelled to the United States to support the Black Stars at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Fans flooded the comments with warm reactions, with many praising Lil Win for showing love to one of Ghana's greatest female actresses

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has made a generous donation to Rose Mensah, popularly known as Kyiewaa, after the pair reunited in the United States of America.

Lil Win reunites with veteran Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa in the United States and gifts her $500 during an emotional meeting. Image credit: Lil Win (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Lil Win is among a host of Ghanaian celebrities and prominent figures who travelled to the States to support the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their final 2026 FIFA World Cup group game against Croatia on Saturday, June 27.

While in the country, he had already interacted with several members of the national team, including head coach Carlos Queiroz and Ghana Football Association boss Kurt Okraku.

Lil Win also met with captain Jordan Ayew and shared words of encouragement with him, promising the skipper that he had a role to play in Ghana's campaign at the tournament.

The Instagram video of Lil Win interacting with Ghana captain Jordan Ayew is below.

Lil Win gifts Kyeiwaa $500 in emotional reunion

In a video shared on the official Instagram handle, Lil Win was seen handing cash to Kyeiwaa, whom he affectionately called a legend.

The actress, known for her iconic role in the Kumawood movie series of the same name, was seen wearing a uniform and excitedly shaking Lil Win's hand as he presented her with the money.

While handing her the cash, Lil Win confirmed it was $500 and expressed his hope to send more as he returns from his stay in the United States. Kyeiwaa thanked him warmly and wished him well.

The Instagram video of Lil Win donating $500 to Kyeiwaa is below.

Fans react to Lil Win and Kyeiwaa's reunion

The video drew warm reactions online, with many praising Lil Win for showing love to the veteran actress.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions.

@mr_peroni_ wrote:

"She looks beautiful ❤️❤️❤️😍 we love you mom"

@maxmilanoshop said:

"Much love and respect ✊ more blessings good man"

@modernagejewelry commented:

"Things that we can do to show we love, even when the schedule is so tight, we check up on loved ones"

@benjamin_asem wrote:

"She has reduced weight and is looking good and healthy"

@ibra_raman12 exclaimed:

"Awww 🥺🥺 this woman also played a huge huge role in Ghana movies, her style was unique and talented 🤗 big love"

@lindabestowed said:

"When God bless you, you travel from Ghana to America and dash people in America dollars"

@solomon.bentum commented:

"You can see @officiallilwin is really happy to see the woman again 🙌. Thank you for showing love to the greatest female actress of all time in Ghana"

Fans praise Lil Win for showing love to veteran actress Kyeiwaa during their emotional reunion in the United States. Image credit: Lil Win (Instagram).

Source: Instagram

Karma President shares prophecy about Kyeiwaa

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian spiritual leader Karma President took to social media with a prophecy about Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa.

In a video on his TikTok platform, the seer claimed he saw her lying in a coffin and warned that an ailment could befall her, potentially leading to her untimely death. He cautioned the actress to take immediate action before his vision materialised.

Source: YEN.com.gh