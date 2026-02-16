Mac Allister has made 132 appearances and scored 17 goals for Liverpool since joining in 2023

The World Cup winner played 35 league matches in Liverpool’s Premier League-winning 2024/25 campaign

Manchester United are also monitoring three other Premier League targets as the Red Devils plan their summer recruitment

Manchester United are reportedly exploring the possibility of a sensational summer move for Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, in what would be one of the most controversial transfers in Premier League history.

The Red Devils are currently compiling a shortlist of midfield reinforcements ahead of the upcoming transfer window, with the club eager to strengthen a department that has lacked consistency this season.

Among the names under consideration is Mac Allister, the Argentina international who played a pivotal role in Liverpool’s 2024/25 Premier League triumph.

Man United monitor Mac Allister’s situation

According to Mirror Sport, Old Trafford chiefs are understood to be closely tracking developments surrounding the 2022 World Cup winner.

Although Mac Allister remains contracted to Liverpool until 2028 after signing a five-year deal in June 2023, speculation has begun to swirl over his long-term future at Anfield.

Since arriving from Brighton, the 27-year-old has featured 132 times for the Reds, contributing 17 goals across all competitions.

He was instrumental in Liverpool’s 2024/25 Premier League-winning campaign under Arne Slot, making 35 league appearances and scoring five times as the Merseyside club lifted the title, as Transfermarkt data indicate.

However, the current season has proven far more challenging. Mac Allister has struggled to replicate his previous influence, failing to score in 25 league outings and registering just two assists.

His dip in form has prompted questions about his role and whether Liverpool could consider reshaping their midfield options this summer.

A direct transfer between the two fierce rivals would be historic. Not since Phil Chisnall’s move from Manchester United to Liverpool in 1964 has a player switched directly between the clubs, as Mirror Sport stated.

Any potential deal would therefore carry significant emotional weight for supporters on both sides.

Man United's summer targets

Meanwhile, Mac Allister is not the only name being assessed. According to Mirror Sport, United have also expressed interest in Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, and Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson as part of a broader recruitment strategy focused on youth and long-term development.

Despite the intrigue, several obstacles stand in the way of any move for Mac Allister. The midfielder has previously indicated that he would like to play in Spain at some stage in his career, potentially favouring La Liga over a controversial domestic switch.

Furthermore, Manchester United are aware that attracting a player of his calibre would likely depend on securing Champions League football for next season.

Without qualification for Europe’s elite competition, persuading a World Cup winner to leap one of English football’s fiercest divides could prove an uphill task.

For now, the situation remains one to watch as United prepare for what promises to be a pivotal summer in the transfer market.

