In October 2022, Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene left Lynx Entertainment for another music label

Many have argued that his music career and fame are slowly coming to an end after the move, but Kuami Eugene thinks otherwise

Social media users who watched the musician explain himself shared their thoughts in the comment section

Highlife sensation Kuami Eugene has debunked claims that his music career was over and that he would soon be forgotten by the public.

Kuami Eugene explained why he believed his career was still in motion and added that the general public may not forget him anytime soon.

Kuami Eugene debunks claims that his career has ended. Photo credit: @KuamiEugene

Source: Twitter

In a video on X, the ‘Angela’ hit maker said he has sung several hit songs, and most of them enjoy consistent play at events and in media houses.

He explained that the playtime his songs have alone would consistently make him relevant in the Ghanaian music industry.

“I sang Angela, confusion, wish me well, kwani kwani remix, obiaa to, open gate, no dulling, killing me softly and many more. So, it will take years for people to forget me.”

“During weddings, they play several of my love hit songs for the couple and the bridal party to dance. There are several songs with my name on them, how can you forget me?” he added.

Many have raised concerns that Kuami Eugene’s career may not rise again since he has left Lynx Entertainment. However, the singer believes otherwise.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comment on Kuami Eugene’s career

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@posiogh said:

“Bro de claim legendary status.”

@OladokunElisha wrote:

“Real ones know it ain’t always about the hype, it’s about staying power. Kuami got hits, no doubt… but the game moves fast. You gotta keep evolving or the streets forget quick. Consistency ain’t just about showing up, it’s about showing growth. 💯 No shade, just facts.”

@Cap_A_Setstudio said:

“True mata e dey talk but my br3da tone down ur ego na tooo much.”

@PeprahIsaa51288 wrote:

“Dey play. No artist komot from Lynx Entertainment make am to the limelight again...You see how Mzvee varnish ..saa na ete3. Make he check art from his previous label omo nyinaa ayera wo system nu mu.”

@Theboss_frenzy said:

“Eugene is actually a genius. It’ll take long for people to forget him, like he rightly said. His songs touched kids and they are the same people who are growing to become adults😂. He has very fruitful years and he has stayed very consistent. Funny how you people say he’s bragging.”

@simpleg1z wrote:

“Ghanaians are naturally against progress, later we'll say Nigerians are going higher. So because this guy left a record label, his career should be over?”

@Prince1kofi said:

“Even Castro had hits, but how often do people play his songs now? Hits fade when there’s no follow-up. If you’re banking on old songs to keep you relevant for years, you’re already fading.”

Source: YEN.com.gh