Musician Kuami Eugene has opened up about having a girlfriend in an exclusive interview with media personality Felicia Osei on Onua FM

Felicia talked about meeting Kuami Eugene's lover for the first time, as they discussed her on her show

Many ladies took to the comment section to talk about how brokenhearted they were about the news

Sensational Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has confirmed that he is in a relationship, and he spoke about the reason she was overprotective of him in an interview.

Kuami Eugene speaks about his girlfriend in an interview. Image credit: @kuamieugene

Kuami Eugene speaks about his girlfriend

In an exclusive interview with media personality and TikToker Felicia Osei on Onua FM, Kuami Eugene stated that he had a girlfriend who was indeed overprotective of him.

Felicia noted that she met the young lady, but even though she did not interact with her, one thing she noticed was her eye contact and how they would speak without her having to say a thing.

The Belinda hitmaker confirmed the statements the host of the show on Onua said about his lover and noted that he was indeed technically off the market.

Opening up about whether she was embracing his responsibilities as a musician, Kuami Eugene explained that she had to because he was already into music before she came into his life.

"With all the pros and cons that come with it, she has to," Kuami Eugene said in the interview.

The former Lynx Entertainment signee stated that his girlfriend does not appear on the set of his music videos because she would not enjoy it.

He further explained that if she were to join her on set, they would not find peace, adding that she is a woman. He said that there are instances where she would promise him that she would be calm, but he was aware that it would not be the case.

Reactions to the video about Kuami Eugene's girlfriend

The reactions to the video of Kuami Eugene confirming he was in a relationship are below, as many ladies open up about how heartbroken they were.

Lorie🤍 said:

"Ei kuami so upon all the years I’ve waited for you…herrrr kuami woy3 cutlery set 😭😭😭😭."

Miss Hetty🌹 said:

"All of a sudden, obiaa anya broken heart ei. Mo boys da mo ase wai😂."

promise Afi said:

"Eiiii my crush has been takenooo 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

A N I B E A 🖤 said:

"Onipa y3 cutlery set ampa 😂😂eiiii."

🦋Offeibea🦋 said:

"Na Kuami Eugene no saa na wote3 👀."

Mrs .Baah♥️♥️ said:

"All those crushing listen oooo😂😂😂 technically he is taking 😂😂😂."

Eric kwadwo Boateng said:

"Ebi like some girls get broken heart ooo all of u like Kwame Eugene so who should like us 😂😂😂😂😂."

Kuami Eugene's former maid, Mary, opens up about working for him in an interview. Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Kuami Eugene’s former maid releases a rap song

YEN.com.gh reported that Mary Rockstar, the former househelp of award-winning highlife and afrobeat star Kuami Eugene, awed many with a preview of her latest rap single.

She shared a video on TikTok, confidently performing the track while flaunting luxury drinks and posing beside a sleek car. The visuals, paired with her bold delivery, quickly caught the attention of fans.

Social media users were impressed by her flow and charisma, with many praising her talent and saying the song has the potential to become a hit once officially released.

