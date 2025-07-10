Kumawood actor Lil Win visited the sachet water production factory of rapper Kweku Flick, located in Kumasi

In a video, he encouraged Ghanaians and all Ghanaian musicians to rally behind the talented rapper

Many social media users congratulated Kweku Flick, while others admired Lil Win's support for him

Kumawood actor Lil Win has thrown his support towards musician Kweku Flick, who has ventured into sachet water production and selling.

Kweku Flick becomes a pure water seller

Kweku Flick, on his TikTok account, shared an emotional video where Lil Win visited his sachet water business, which is known in Ghana as pure water.

In the video, the Kumawood actor made a speech to all Ghanaians. He noted that the rapper approached him and told him about his intention to do something for Ghanaians to benefit from.

Lil Win stated that Kweku Flick told him that many people listen to his songs and wondered what business he could venture into other than music, which Ghanaians could remember him for.

"FDA has come to check the water processing steps, and everything is on track. Our brother has opened a water factory. Let's support Kweku Flick, please." Lil WIn said.

Sharing details about the sachet water factory, the Kumawood actor noted that it has been set up in Asanteman because the Black Stars (World Cup Anthem) hitmaker wanted to start from somewhere.

In promoting the product, Lil Win urged all persons living in Kumasi to patronise Pointed Ice Natural Mineral Water whenever they got thirsty.

"All the musicians in Ghana, your brother has done something. Post it. Talk about it and let it be big," Lil Win said.

Reactions to Kweku Flick's water factory

Many people congratulated Kweku Flick on starting his pure water business. Ghanaians applauded Lil Win for pledging his support to the talented rapper.

Others, in the comment section, also talked about patronising his pure water to support him.

The social media reactions of Ghanaians to Kweku Flick venturing into pure water production and selling are below:

gye_poppin 🎱 said:

"Congrats king we will promote this together 🕊️."

Lil Choki said:

"We are waiting for the bottle ones❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Narhnarh Ahmma said:

"Kumasi lets start promoting pointed ice water ❤️❤️"

Mama Rams💘 said:

"Please I want the bottle one 🙏."

Ibrahim Issah said:

"Flick may Allah bless your business."

Ķ ✡️ĦĪĞHËŞŤ✝️ said:

"Wow bro I saw your car at Asuofua I do the same job ooo ❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰 keep it up bro 💯."

Akesesemdj said:

"Pointed ice 🧊 ask for more. Big congratulations to you bro ❤️."

Nanaacheampong92 said:

"Aww 🥰 we will drink paaa🥰🥰🥰ice for more."

