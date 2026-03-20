Ghanaian viral sensation Isaac Teye, who gained fame after receiving a KFC job through Nana Tea’s support, has reportedly died

His story touched many after he overcame a hit-and-run accident and hospital debt before landing the opportunity

Nana Tea confirmed his passing in an emotional tribute, remembering him as someone who remained grateful and hardworking despite facing challenges

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A Ghanaian viral sensation, Isaac Teye, who rose to prominence after receiving a job from KFC due to the help of Nana Tea, has sadly died.

Ghanaian Viral Sensation Isaac Teye Dies After Inspiring KFC Story, Nana Tea Confirms

Source: Facebook

In July 2024, Nana Tea shared a photo of himself and Isaac Teye, who was dressed in the instantly recognisable KFC uniform, and opened up on how they came to know each other.

According to him, the young man was stuck in a hospital for more than two months after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident and was unable to settle his bills following his recovery from a broken leg.

Out of pure luck, a nurse at the hospital informed him of the young man’s story, and he liaised with a wealthy friend to settle his debt and get him discharged from the facility.

“I drove him from the hospital to his house, but on our way, we had a snappy lunch at KFC Koforidua branch, and that was his first time tasting it. KFCGhana saw it and even asked him to bring his family (6) for a treat.. KFCGhana promised to offer him a job so he can take care of himself and his family,” he wrote at the time.

Nana Tea expressed his pride at Isaac taking on the job offer and starting work at KFC, prompting his post celebrating the milestone.

The Facebook post shared by Nana Tea about Isaac Teye’s story is below.

Viral KFC sensation Isaac Teye dies

On Friday, March 13, 2026, popular social media personality and philanthropist Nana Tea announced Isaac Teye’s death in a post shared to his official Facebook account.

He recalled the journey they had been on together and expressed despair at Isaac tragically losing his life.

Nana Tea did not disclose Teye’s cause of death.

“Rest in peace, Isaac Teye. Isaac never stopped being grateful. He would always call me to come and visit, and sometimes even offered to do small jobs around my house just to repay the kindness. But I always told him it wasn’t necessary. Rest well, brother," he wrote.

The Facebook post shared by Nana Tea announcing Isaac Teye's death is below.

Popular Kumasi-based TikTok personality Ella Mundy passes away in a motor accident on Sunday, March 8, 2026. Image credit: @ella.mundy82

Source: TikTok

TikToker Ella Mundy passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi-based online personality, Ella Mundy, died following a serious motor accident on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

The popular TikToker tragically lost her life alongside a male acquaintance identified as Jayso while they were returning home from an event in Kumasi.

The news of Ella Mundy's death sparked widespread sorrow on social media as friends and fans expressed grief at her passing and extended their condolences to her family.

Source: YEN.com.gh