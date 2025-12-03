Funny Face has opened up about his painful experiences at the Pantang Mental Hospital, recounting moments that showed him how many Ghanaians quietly battled deep personal struggles

He recalled sharing a room with a wealthy man who woke up at night screaming in anguish, and described eerie moments in the facility where he was overwhelmed with thoughts of self-harm

Funny Face's recounting of his struggles with mental health stirred sympathy on social media, with many Ghanaians praising him for his honesty

Ghanaian comedian Funny Face has opened up about his distressing experiences at the Pantang Mental Hospital, evoking sadness among Ghanaians.

The comic actor, whose real name is Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, has warmed hearts in recent months after returning to his normal self.

He has opened up about his mental health struggles as a part of his recovery as he attempts to educate the public on what he went through.

Funny Face suffered multiple mental breakdowns over the past few years, mostly linked to his public feud with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

After welcoming three children, the duo separated, which appeared to send the Chorkor Trotro actor into a spiral.

He lobbed degrading insults at her and went even further to attack many high-profile Ghanaians, some of whom had been supporting him for years.

Funny Face was eventually forced to receive treatment and had two separate stints at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital and later at the Pantang Hospital.

Funny Face speaks about mental hospital experiences

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on December 3, 2025, Funny Face described his experiences during his stints at the mental hospital.

He said it was after he was admitted that he realised that there were many people in the country dealing with serious issues in their lives.

“One of my mates at the psychiatric hospital, a very rich man, a responsible man. We were in the same room and shared a bunk bed, he was on top and, I was on the bottom bed because I met him there. Every day at 3 a.m., he would scream 'oh Adwoa Serwaa, why?'. And you can't laugh, even though it sounds funny,” he said.

Funny Face said during dawn at the facility, a certain feeling could come over you and make you feel predisposed to harm yourself. He said the eerie feeling was almost spiritual.

Ghanaian media personality and President of the Common Sense Family (CSF), Avraham Ben Moshe, who was on the podcast with Funny Face, said the feeling was not spiritual but simply mental illness manifesting at a period when the chance for success for self-harm was high.

