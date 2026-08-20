Tunde Perry, a close associate of Nigerian dancer Poco Lee, publicly defended him after reports of an arrest in the United Kingdom

The Nigerian singer's friend shared a video on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, insisting the allegations did not reflect the person he knows

Key details surrounding the reported arrest remain unverified, with no official statement from UK authorities confirming the claims

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A close associate of Nigerian dancer Poco Lee has stepped forward to defend him following online reports claiming he was arrested in the United Kingdom over an alleged assault.

Poco Lee's close associate, Tunde Perry, defends the dancer amid his unverified UK arrest allegations. Image credit: Poco Lee

Source: Facebook

Tunde Perry, who describes himself as someone with a strong personal knowledge of the entertainer, made his position clear in a video circulated on social media on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

Speaking directly to the controversy, Perry said he simply could not picture Poco Lee behaving in the manner described.

"It's not possible. He can't do it, I know him very well," Perry said in the video.

Poco Lee arrest reports remain unverified

Perry's defence, while heartfelt, has drawn a mixed response. Some social media users have questioned whether a personal relationship with the dancer is sufficient grounds to rule out the allegations entirely.

What is also clear is that the underlying story is far from established.

The identity of the person Poco Lee allegedly assaulted, the circumstances surrounding the reported incident and whether any formal charges have been filed all remain unknown.

No statement from a UK police force, court or prosecutorial body has surfaced to confirm that an arrest took place. The claims, as they currently stand, are unverified.

The video of Poco Lee's close associate is below.

Fan reactions to the Poco Lee controversy

Social media users have been weighing in on the controversy with a mix of scepticism and support for the dancer.

Seun Folorunso wrote:

"My mind is telling me that Poco was implicated; I am not sure he did that."

Mathew Elzee said:

"My brother, this is a set-up."

Mr Short commented:

"Pocolee did not do it. They just want to ruin this guy's career."

Karma President's prophecy about Poco Lee surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the resurfaced video featuring Ghanaian self-proclaimed seer Karma President, who issued a warning to Nigerian dancer Poco Lee, urging him to seek spiritual protection amid his rising fame and wealth.

This warning has gained renewed attention following rumours of Poco Lee's alleged arrest in the United Kingdom, raising concerns about the implications of the seer's ominous predictions.

As speculation surrounds the details of Poco Lee's situation, the chilling words of Karma President—that the artist's path to riches could lead to significant consequences—are resonating widely on social media.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh