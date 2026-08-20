A video showing businessman Kwabena Kesse at a funeral gathering has resurfaced following reports of his passing

The Kessben Media owner attended the funeral rites of Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law in Kumasi

His appearance in traditional mourning cloth has attracted attention as Ghanaians react to the sad reports

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A video showing the recent public appearance of Ghanaian businessman and media owner Kwabena Kesse has resurfaced following reports that he has passed away.

Video of Kessben attending Sammy Gyamfi’s father-in-law’s funeral surfaces. Image credit: Kessben Media

Source: UGC

The footage captured the founder of the Kessben Group of Companies attending the funeral rites of Andrews Kwame Amankwah, the late father-in-law of Ghana GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi.

Kessben’s presence at the gathering in Kumasi was recorded and shared on social media around the end of May 2026.

Kessben attended a funeral gathering

In the video, Kwabena Kesse was seen dressed in a light-coloured traditional mourning cloth as he moved through the venue.

The renowned businessman appeared composed while joining other mourners to support Sammy Gyamfi and his family during the difficult period.

His presence at the ceremony attracted attention because of his status in Ghana’s business and media sectors. Several other prominent personalities from politics and business also attended the gathering to pay their respects.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The footage has now gained fresh attention following reports about Kessben’s death on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Reports of Kessben’s death emerge

Kwabena Kesse, whose real name is Stephen Boateng, was widely known as the founder and owner of Kessben Media, operators of Kessben FM and Kessben TV.

He also established several businesses under the Kessben Group of Companies, covering education, travel, hospitality, logistics and financial services.

The businessman was also the founder and chancellor of Kessben University College, where he invested in providing tertiary education to young Ghanaians.

Details surrounding his reported passing, including the cause, have not yet been publicly disclosed. A detailed statement from his family or the management of Kessben Media is expected.

TikToker Sydney Towle dies after cancer battle

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Sydney Towle died on August 6, 2026, after nearly three years battling metastatic cholangiocarcinoma, a rare bile duct cancer.

Towle's brother Austin said she passed peacefully at the age of 26, surrounded by friends and family.

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Source: YEN.com.gh