Former Catholic priest Sandro Ferretto and his Kenyan partner, Sharon Jepng’ok, have celebrated their union in Baringo South

The Italian spent more than a decade serving as a missionary priest in different communities in Kenya

Videos from the colourful traditional ceremony have attracted attention and reactions on social media

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Former Italian Catholic priest Sandro Ferretto has married Kenyan woman Sharon Jepng’ok in a colourful traditional ceremony in Baringo County.

Former Catholic priest finds love and marries a beautiful Kenyan woman. Image credit: mpashogram, AMECEA NEWS Vatican

Source: Instagram

Ferretto and Sharon celebrated their union through a Koito ceremony held at Seretion Village in Kasiela, Baringo South.

The ceremony brought together relatives, friends, community members and other guests to witness the couple begin a new chapter together.

Videos and photos from the celebration have gained attention on social media. In one of the videos, Ferretto, dressed in a dark-blue suit, was seen dancing with his bride as guests watched.

Sharon wore a long orange dress for the outdoor event, which was decorated with flowers and colourful fabrics.

According to Kenyan media reports, Sharon is a Tugen woman and the daughter of former councillor John Wendot. Her father reportedly hosted the traditional ceremony for the couple.

A celebration of two cultures

The Koito ceremony is an important Kalenjin tradition involving dowry discussions, the coming together of two families and blessings for the couple.

Watch the X video below:

Ferretto took part in the activities and embraced the customs observed during the event.

The union has attracted interest because of the couple’s different cultural backgrounds and Ferretto’s former life as a Catholic priest.

Several social media users shared footage from the event and reacted to the Italian man’s participation in the traditional Kenyan celebration.

Some people congratulated the couple and wished them a peaceful marriage, while others discussed Ferretto’s decision to begin a life outside active priestly ministry.

Sandro Ferretto’s years in Kenya

Information published by the Diocese of Padua’s Missionary Centre shows that Ferretto served as a missionary priest in Kenya for approximately 12 years.

He worked as a parish priest at Mochongoi in the Diocese of Nyahururu and served several communities in the region.

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He returned permanently to Italy in December 2019 after completing his missionary assignment. In 2020, he was appointed to oversee several parishes under the Diocese of Padua.

Reports published in Italy in 2023 indicated that he later stepped away from parish duties and took a period of rest while volunteering with a cooperative.

Recent Kenyan reports describe him as a former priest and claim that he left the priesthood before marrying Sharon.

However, the exact date on which he stopped active ministry and details concerning his formal status in the Catholic Church have not been publicly disclosed by the diocese.

The traditional wedding has nevertheless placed Ferretto and Sharon in the public eye, with many people fascinated by the union of Italian and Tugen traditions.

Missing Catholic spotted at police training

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Catholic priest’s sudden disappearance has taken an unexpected turn after new details emerged about his whereabouts.

His suspension by the Diocese of Konongo-Mampong has also sparked debate over the circumstances surrounding his absence.

Fresh information has now shed light on what happened after he left his parish.

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Source: YEN.com.gh