Mohammed Kudus reportedly travelled to Ghana after the death of his grandmother, joining his family for an 'adua' gathering

A video circulating on social media showed the 26-year-old playmaker receiving comfort from friends and sympathisers at the family home

Kudus's presence in Ghana puts his availability for Tottenham's Premier League opener against Brentford on August 22 in serious doubt

Tottenham Hotspur star Mohammed Kudus has returned to Ghana following the death of his grandmother, with the midfielder spotted at the family home as relatives and well-wishers gathered to mourn the family matriarch.

Mohammed Kudus has been hit by a family tragedy as he returns to Ghana to mourn his grandmother. Photo credit: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty and @KudusGanG/X.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus hit by personal tragedy

A video circulating on social media showed the 26-year-old dressed in white and surrounded by friends and sympathisers offering comfort during an emotional family gathering.

The occasion is understood to be an adua, a traditional Islamic prayer gathering held to seek Allah's mercy for the deceased.

The ceremony is widely observed across Ghana and other parts of West Africa, often taking place on the third day after burial.

Watch Kudus' arrival at his family home, as shared on X:

Details of his grandmother's burial arrangements had not been made public at the time of writing.

Kudus reportedly missed a Tottenham training session to attend the family gathering, raising questions over his availability for Spurs' Premier League opener against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on August 22, per Sports Mole.

The Ghana international has already endured a difficult period after missing the second half of last season through injury and subsequently sitting out the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He has also not featured in any of Tottenham's seven pre-season games, although he had been following an individual training programme as he worked towards full fitness.

Kudus was expected to feature against Brentford, but his return to Ghana could force manager Roberto De Zerbi to reconsider his plans.

According to The Standard, Mikey Moore could be handed an opportunity on the right wing if Kudus is unavailable.

Fans send condolences to Kudus

News of the bereavement prompted an outpouring of support from fans on social media.

@BigBiggiemac46 wrote:

"Had a feeling it was that. Condolences to his family and hopefully they find comfort and peace."

@HarryScarfe22 added:

"Sending love to him and his family."

Benjamin Asare’s grandmother celebrates World Cup heroics

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Benjamin Asare’s grandmother became emotional as she celebrated his impressive performance against England at the 2026 World Cup.

She also urged the Black Stars goalkeeper to stay humble as God continues to bless his career.

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Source: YEN.com.gh