Ghanaian political activist Appiah Stadium has opened up about his wealthy family background and the comfortable life he enjoyed while growing up

He claimed his mother could purchase 10 cars at a go every year, while his father, popularly known as Agya Adu the Driver, was a soldier

Appiah Stadium also spoke about his siblings living abroad, his niece Charity Gardiner and President Mahama’s support for his family

Ghanaian political activist Appiah Stadium has opened up about his family background, revealing that he was born into a wealthy and influential home.

Appiah Stadium details his wealthy upbringing as he speaks about his mother’s 10-car purchases. Image credit: Appiah Stadium

Source: UGC

According to him, his mother, Ama Agyemang, inherited considerable wealth from two rich men within her family. He explained that he was the last child born to her.

Appiah Stadium claimed his mother’s financial strength allowed her to purchase as many as 10 cars at a go every year. He added that she would sometimes receive an additional vehicle as a gift after making the huge purchase.

He stated:

“My mother, Ama Agyemang, inherited from two rich men in her family, and I was her lastborn.”

Appiah Stadium discussed his parents

Speaking about his father, Appiah Stadium disclosed that he was a soldier popularly known as Agya Adu the Driver.

His revelations offered the public a different view of his upbringing and the family behind his outspoken personality. Despite being widely known for his political activities, he suggested that he came from a financially comfortable background.

He further revealed that most of his siblings currently live abroad, particularly in the Netherlands, with some residing in Amsterdam.

Appiah Stadium named minister niece

Appiah Stadium also claimed that Ahafo Regional Minister Charity Gardiner is his niece. Gardiner currently serves as the political head of the Ahafo Region. The Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council identifies her as the region’s minister.

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Beyond his family’s past wealth and current connections, Appiah Stadium praised President John Dramani Mahama for the assistance he has offered them.

He described the President as someone who has been of great help to his family over the years. His comments have since attracted attention, with many learning about his wealthy mother, soldier father, relatives abroad and connection to the regional minister.

Appiah Stadium opens up about denied USA visa

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Appiah broke down in tears on live television after his visa application to travel to the United States for the World Cup was denied.

Speaking on Royal TV's Atesem show, the ardent John Mahama supporter indicated that the setback occurred after he attempted to book a US visa interview but was notified that no interview slots were available.

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Source: YEN.com.gh