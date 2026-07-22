A young man publicly thanked Appiah Stadium after securing recruitment into the Ghana Fire Service, sharing that his long-held dream of working in government had finally come true

Overcome with emotion, the recruit knelt before Appiah Stadium and disclosed that he would begin his official training the following day

Appiah Stadium went beyond helping him secure the opportunity by presenting him with a bundle of cash to buy provisions and other essential items needed for training

An emotional moment unfolded when a young Ghanaian man publicly expressed his gratitude to Appiah Stadium after successfully gaining recruitment into the Ghana Fire Service.

Watch an emotional moment: a young man kneels before Appiah Stadium after landing a government job. Image credit: Ghanaian Times, Ghana Parliament, Appiah Stadium

Source: UGC

The visibly excited recruit went down on his knees before Appiah Stadium, thanking him for helping make his dream a reality. Fighting back emotions, he shared that all he had ever wanted was to secure a government job and said his wish had finally come true.

Man kneels to thank Appiah Stadium

The young man said.

“Boss, thank you. God bless you. I wanted to join the Fire Service, and I told you. You have made me get the job. Tomorrow, I’m starting training. God bless you. All I wanted in this world was to work in government.”

His heartfelt words drew admiration from those who witnessed the touching scene, with many praising his humility and appreciation.

The young man appeared overwhelmed by the opportunity, especially after finally achieving his dream of joining one of Ghana’s respected security services.

Appiah Stadium supports recruit with cash

Appiah Stadium did not stop at helping the young man secure the opportunity. After congratulating him, he handed him a bundle of cash.

The money was meant to help the recruit purchase provisions, toiletries and other personal items he would need before reporting for training.

Watch the TikTok video of Appiah Stadium's kind gesture below:

The unexpected gesture left the young man emotional as he repeatedly thanked Appiah Stadium and prayed for God’s blessings upon him.

The heartwarming encounter has since generated positive reactions, with many Ghanaians praising Appiah Stadium for supporting the young man’s journey into public service.

For the recruit, the moment marked the beginning of a new chapter in his life. After years of hoping for stable government employment, he is now set to begin training with the Ghana Fire Service and take the first step towards building the career he had always dreamed of.

GAF gives second chance to applicants

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that applicants who failed the Ghana Armed Forces 2025/2026 medical screening had been offered a rare second chance.

The Deputy Minister for Defence, Brogya Genfi, said candidates with curable medical conditions will be invited for a free medical review at a later date.

Those affected were urged to return to their designated centres to check the reasons for disqualification and seek treatment if necessary.

Source: YEN.com.gh