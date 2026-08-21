Daddy Lumba's first wife, Akosua Serwaa, filed a lawsuit at the High Court in Kumasi against Abusuapanin Tupac and a second defendant

The suit centres on statements allegedly questioning the validity of her marriage to the late legend, including claims her marriage certificate was fake

Akosua Serwaa is demanding GH¢3 million in damages, a public apology, and a court order barring the defendants from repeating the claims

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Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has taken legal action against social media commentator Victor Kofi Owusu, widely known as Abusuapanin Tupac, and Alex Kofi Boadi Ampong, also known as Sir Alex, over a series of statements she alleges have damaged her reputation.

Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, sues Abusuapanin Tupac for GH¢3m over defamatory marriage claims. Image credit: Dek360

Source: Facebook

The suit, filed at the High Court in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, identifies Akosua Serwaa as the plaintiff and names both men as defendants.

Court documents indicate the action centres on public statements the defendants allegedly made casting doubt on the legitimacy of her marriage to the late musician, whose full name was Charles Kwadwo Fosuh.

Claims that sparked the lawsuit

Among the specific allegations cited in the court filing are claims that Akosua Serwaa's German marriage certificate was fake, forged or fabricated, and that she was never lawfully married to the deceased under German law.

The defendants are also accused of alleging that she fraudulently misrepresented herself as Daddy Lumba's lawful wife or widow, that her marriage document was manufactured in Ashanti New Town in Kumasi, and that she committed a criminal offence by presenting the certificate as evidence in court proceedings.

Akosua Serwaa is asking the court to declare all the contested statements false and defamatory.

She is also seeking a perpetual injunction to prevent the defendants from publishing, repeating or circulating those claims on any platform, with the filing specifically referencing UTV and TikTok.

What Akosua Serwaa is demanding

Beyond the injunction, the plaintiff wants the defendants to formally retract the statements and issue an unqualified public apology.

On the question of compensation, Akosua Serwaa is seeking damages of GH¢3 million, or such other sum as the court considers appropriate, in addition to legal costs and any further relief the court deems fit.

The lawsuit represents the latest development in a protracted series of legal disputes involving Daddy Lumba's family since his death, with the validity of Akosua Serwaa's marriage remaining a central and contested issue.

The Facebook post of Akosua Serwaa's lawsuit is below.

Akosua Serwaa's son warns against family attacks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Calvin Fosu, the son of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, who has issued a public warning regarding the spread of false information about his family.

In the wake of his father's passing, Fosu expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans for their continued support, emphasising the importance of honouring his father's legacy.

However, with a firm stance, he declared that any attempts to tarnish the Fosu name will be met with legal repercussions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh