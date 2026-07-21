Two factions within the late musician Daddy Lumba's family clashed over who holds the authority to organise his first anniversary commemoration on July 26, 2026

Abusuapanyin Tupac announced preparations were underway, but a rival faction led by Nana Kwabena Brefo says he was destooled and the matter is before the courts

The opposing faction also raised concerns about unresolved widowhood rites for Odo Broni and the family not being informed of Daddy Lumba's burial location

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A fresh feud has broken out within the family of late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba over the organisation of his first anniversary, with two rival factions clashing over legitimacy, customary rites, and even where the iconic musician was laid to rest.

Daddy Lumba’s family clashes with Abusuapanyin Tupac over the legend's first anniversary plans. Image credit: Dadzie TV, Serwaa Kyeretwie

Source: Facebook

The anniversary is reportedly scheduled for July 26, 2026, and the disagreement centres on who has the right to plan and sanction events held in the late musician's name.

Abusuapanyin Tupac pushes ahead with anniversary plans

Victor Kofi Owusu, widely known as Abusuapanyin Tupac and a former head of the Ekuona Family, publicly announced that his faction had begun preparations for the anniversary commemoration.

He also shared that customary widowhood rites for Daddy Lumba's widow, Odo Broni, were part of the planned activities.

Abusuapanyin Tupac called on family members to set aside their differences and allow the occasion to proceed without disruption, stressing that the priority should be honouring the legacy of the legendary musician rather than allowing internal politics to derail the remembrance.

Rival faction rejects his authority

The opposing faction, led by Nana Kwabena Brefo, has flatly rejected Abusuapanyin Tupac's involvement, arguing that he was destooled and that questions over family leadership remain unresolved in court.

According to this faction, no anniversary event has received any official family endorsement, and no individual or group has the right to use Daddy Lumba's name, image, or the "DL" brand for any public activity without proper authorisation.

The group also challenged the proposed widowhood rites for Odo Broni, questioning how the process could be initiated when, by their account, the family never formally commenced it in the first place.

They further raised the issue of Daddy Lumba's burial location, saying the family has not been given clear information about where exactly he was interred.

Watch the clash unfold in the YouTube video below.

Reactions to the Daddy Lumba family dispute

YEN.com.gh compiled comments from viewers who responded to the footage of the family disagreement.

@nanayaa14355 wrote:

"This man is not serious 🙎🏾‍♀️ Hopefully he retreats from all of this brouhaha! It's not about fan but the immediate family for God's sake! 🙎🏾‍♀️"

@ChristianaPanyin said:

"July is overbooked eeeiii asem bɛn koraa ni 😂."

@faithfultestimony1559 commented:

"No one understands and feels the pains of this family. May God protect and restore this family 😢"

@naanatilly added:

"This family is not serious at all, how can you allow this man to destroy your family boi."

@Nyamenaay3 wrote:

"Agya Tupac dey still fool 😂."

@danitee199 posted:

"It seems there's no man in this family to deal with 2pac and Odo Broni"

@amaotchere6824 declared:

"I blame some judges in Ghana; they didn't try at all 😤."

Daddy Lumba's children speak amid burial saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Daddy Lumba's children spoke amid the saga around the burial site of their late father.

In a public statement, the late music icon's children noted that matters relating to his burial arrangements were private family matters.

Daddy Lumba's children also appealed to the public and media to grant them privacy to mourn their late father.

Source: YEN.com.gh