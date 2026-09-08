Ghanaian socialite and musician Hajia4Reall stole the spotlight at a recent funeral after appearing in a striking outfit and performing an adowa dance with another lady

She also dashed money to the performers during the dance, a gesture that added to the buzz around her appearance

The moment was shared on her official Instagram page, drawing a wave of admiration from fans over her look and grace on the dance floor

Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, stole the spotlight at a recent funeral after stepping out in a striking outfit and performing a near-perfect adowa dance.

Hajia4Reall steals the spotlight at a funeral with a perfect adowa dance performance. Image credit: Hajia4Reall.

Source: Instagram

Hajia4Reall's public appearances have often drawn attention over the past year, largely due to her past legal troubles.

Following her extradition to the US in 2023 and subsequent conviction over her role in a multi-million-dollar romance scam network known as "The Enterprise," she served a one-year and one-day prison term before being deported back to Ghana in 2025.

Despite that controversy, she has continued to maintain an active public and social media presence, regularly appearing at high-profile events across Ghana.

Hajia4Reall's funeral appearance and adowa dance

That public presence was on full display at the latest event, with Hajia4Reall pictured in a striking black and white ensemble featuring intricate floral lace patterning across a fitted, structured silhouette, paired with a beaded black bodice panel down the centre.

Soft, flowing waves and gold hoop earrings completed the look.

In a video shared on her official Instagram page, Hajia4Reall was seen performing an adowa dance alongside another lady, both moving gracefully to the traditional Akan rhythm as onlookers watched from their seats.

At one point during the performance, she was seen dashing money to the dancers, a gesture that further delighted those in attendance and added to the buzz around her appearance.

Hajia4Reall's striking appearance and perfect adowa dance is below.

Reactions to Hajia4Reall's appearance

The video and photos drew an outpouring of admiration from fans, many of whom praised her look and overall presence at the event.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

zariahcole.vyx wrote:

"That floral dress is stunning."

purplejayofficial commented:

"God really showed off when He created you."

perfect_pet20 said:

"@hajia4reall, hope you know that you are the most beautiful and classy babe in Ghana."

joliene569 added:

"All the outfits look amazing on you guys. I'm obsessed with the black bag. My friend has the exact same one, but she told me it's a dupe. I was blown away by how authentic it looked, the quality was incredible. Love it!"

bettyboo_momlife wrote:

"This video is so beautiful and cute."

breadman_rides commented:

"You deserve this good time."

Joana Quaye's motion against Hajia4Reall

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Hajia4Reall faced embarrassment after her name was dragged into the legal battle between businessman Richard Nii Armah Quaye and his ex-wife, Joana Quaye.

Lawyers for Joana Quaye filed a motion asking the court to restrict Hajia4Reall's access to the children, citing her fraud conviction and submitting video evidence of the children engaging in what the filing described as questionable behaviour while in her care.

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Source: YEN.com.gh