Ghanaian spiritualist Ajagurajah has made an unexpected plea to Criss Waddle after his controversial prophecy to the artist, demanding two cows for rituals

The leader of the Ajagurajah movement has asked the rapper to cease fire, claiming he did not request the animal because of his selfish benefits, as many have projected

The spiritual leader’s new video has gone viral, sparking reactions among Ghanaians on social media, with many blasting him while others sympathised with him

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Founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, widely known as Ajagurajah, has called on Criss Waddle to cease fire over his controversial prophecy.

Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah pleads with Criss Waddle to cease fire after his controversial prophecy demanding two cows. Image credit: Ajagurajah, Criss Waddle

Source: Facebook

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, the Ghanaian spiritual leader demanded that Criss Waddle contact him immediately for directions, alleging an impending danger.

According to the spiritual leader, a bad wind is heading toward the musician from abroad, requesting two cows to perform a spiritual exercise to avert the impact of the doom.

Ajagurajah's controversial message came after the arrest of the Ghanaian socialite, Jibril Mohammed, triggering many to believe it may have stemmed from the big man's case.

The X post of Ajagurajah's message to Criss Waddle is below:

Criss Waddle fires back at Ajagurajah

Criss Waddle took to social media after the prophecy to respond directly to the spiritual leader.

The artist known for his hit songs posted a throwback video of Ajagurajah, recalling a time he allegedly criticised a meal Waddle provided to his church members.

In a sarcastic twist, Waddle captioned the video,

"Me nim no da" (I do not know him), echoing Ajagurajah’s own words from the prophecy.

Criss Waddle seemed to question how the spiritual leader could both claim not to know him now and once criticise his food.

In another post, he stated;

"The blood of Jesus is no longer enough unless we add cow blood."

The musician further threatened to go live on TikTok to deal with Ajagurajah.

Ajagurajah sends plea to Criss Waddle

In a new video shared on social media, Ajagurajah has pleaded with the Ghanaian artist to cease fire amid uproar over his earlier message.

Citing his earlier prediction that Abu Trica would be released from prison, which he believes has come to pass, the spiritualist explained that his direction was not for his own benefit, as many made it seem.

"Please let it end. I heard some people saying my meat is finished, and that is why I gave Criss Waddle the direction. I remember prophesying about Abu Trica’s release, at which many people rained insults at me, but just as I said, Abu Trica was released,” he said

“It's not about me not having meat, and I want Ghanaians to understand this. I don't have any problems, but I don’t understand why Ghanaians always complain when no one prophesies, and when we do, they call us fake. Very soon, we would know who is fake,” he added

Ajagurajah's recent move has sparked reactions on social media, with many sharing their mixed opinions.

The Instagram video of Ajagurajah pleading with Criss Waddle to end his attack is below;

Reactions to Ajagurajah's plea to Criss Waddle

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Ajagurajah came out to beg Criss Waddle, and below are some of the reactions.

Big Sam wrote:

“Aww, sorry, Bishop, I don't know why people criticise your prophecies, but I really admire you.”

Nana K wrote:

“Prophecies of such nature. Call the person personally and deal with it without the public knowing. Do this in a professional way.”

Tina wrote:

“You didn’t prophesy anything, you haven’t seen anything, let us think.”

Futballfans wrote:

“You always see things after you have noticed a problem has come.”

Criss Waddle claps back at the Ghanaian spiritualist Ajagurajah over his doom prophecy. Image credit: Ajagurajah Movement, Criss Waddle

Source: Facebook

Ajagurajah speaks on RNAQ's divorce settlement

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ajagurajah had defended the ruling in the RNAQ divorce case that had sparked controversy on social media.

In a video, the spiritualist said that there was nothing wrong with a man having multiple partners, dismissing Joana's requests as the result of greed.

Source: YEN.com.gh