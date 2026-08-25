Ewurama Brew, the eldest daughter of veteran Ghanaian musicians Akosua Agyapong and Amandzeba Nat Brew, has tied the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony in Ghana

The Ghanaian event organisers who handled the occasion shared footage from the celebration on TikTok, where it quickly gained traction

Ewurama Bre's wedding follows her younger sister Ewura-Abena Kwakyewaa Brew's marriage to Fritz Ababio in September 2025

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Ewurama Brew, aka Rama Brew, a budding singer and eldest daughter of celebrated Ghanaian musicians Akosua Adjepong and Amandzeba Nat Brew, has tied the knot with her partner in a private traditional wedding ceremony held in Accra last weekend.

Ewurama Brew, the eldest daughter of Akosua Agyapong and Amandzeba Nana Brew, weds in a private traditional ceremony. Photo source: @eventaiders, @newsghanalive, @martez.global.mark

Source: TikTok

Footage from the celebration was posted on TikTok by Event Aiders, the Ghanaian event organisers who helped manage the occasion.

The wedding videos showed the legendary Amandzeba and Akosua Agyapong at their daughter's wedding, along with other distinguished guests, including veteran Ghanaian actor Mikki Osei Berko.

Scenes from the wedding ceremony also showed the joyous moments shared by the attendees.

Ewurama Brew follows sister down the aisle

The latest wedding marks the second time in under a year that a daughter of the celebrated musical duo has walked into matrimony.

Ewura-Abena Kwakyewaa Brew, Ewurama's younger sister, married her husband Fritz Ababio in September 2025.

The couple had previously announced their engagement on social media in December 2024.

Ewura-Abena Kwakyewaa Brew is the last of the celebrity couple Akosua Agyapong and Nat Brew's four children, three girls and a boy.

With Ewurama now also wed, the Brew family has had back-to-back celebrations within a short space of time.

The TikTok videos of Akosua Adjepong and Amandzeba Nat Brew's daughter Ewurama Brew's wedding are below:

Reactions to Ewurama Brew's wedding

The video drew a wave of comments from Ghanaians, with fans congratulating the couple while also reflecting on the unique family story behind the ceremony.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

jesse_mens wrote:

"Is this new or old? Because one of their daughters got married last year."

jemima D. Pecku said:

"This life is funny. Someone you once loved deeply can become a total stranger at some point. 🥺 Life really happens. Congratulations though, at least they're both present. ❤️"

Patience Korley commented:

"Akosua Adjepong is going to have many grandkids 🥰."

Akosua Agyapong announces collapse of second marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian musician Akosua Agyapong's announcement regarding the end of her second marriage.

Her decision to keep the specifics private has sparked discussions among fans, emphasising the balance between public curiosity and personal boundaries that many celebrities are navigating today.

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Source: YEN.com.gh