Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's arrival in the United States has drawn attention as footage of his convoy circulates online

The Asantehene was also reunited with Lady Julia Osei Tutu and their two children during his two-week US working visit

His appearance at a special dinner in Maryland with officials, business leaders and Ghanaian dignitaries also attracted attention

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Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's public outing and convoy in the United States have caught widespread attention online, drawing significant interest from Ghanaians following his arrival in the country.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's grand convoy and public appearances in the US catch widespread attention online. Image credit: TheAsanteNation/Manhyia.

Source: UGC

The Asantehene is in the US on a two-week working visit ahead of the Akwasidae Kese celebration scheduled for August 30, 2026, at Bowie State University in Maryland.

He is the 16th king of the Asante Kingdom, a direct descendant of Otumfuo Osei Tutu I, founder of the Asante Empire in the 17th century, and also holds the position of Chancellor at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

His visit has already generated significant buzz online, with footage of his motorcade and public appearances circulating widely on social media.

Otumfuo's convoy draws attention in US

Footage shared online captured Otumfuo's motorcade moving through the streets, with a line of black SUVs and escorting vehicles accompanying the royal entourage as he made his way to various engagements.

The visible security presence and scale of the convoy quickly caught the attention of onlookers and social media users.

The X video of Otumfuo's convoy in the US is below.

Otumfuo reunites with wife and children in US

Opemsuo Radio, the official broadcast mouthpiece of Manhyia Palace, captured a warm reunion between Otumfuo and his family at an elegantly furnished residence, showing him reuniting with his wife, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, and their two children.

Otumfuo beamed with excitement as he held his daughter, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, by the hand before formally introducing her to Ghana's ambassador.

His son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, currently pursuing undergraduate studies in astronomy at Wesleyan University, was also present to welcome his father to the US.

The clip spread rapidly online, moving many who follow the Asante royal family.

As part of the same visit, Otumfuo arrived at the National Resort and Convention Centre for a special dinner with Prince George's County executives, business leaders, and other distinguished guests.

He was accompanied by the Queen Consort, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Victor Emmanuel Smith, Nananom, and other distinguished guests.

Man vandalises Otumfuo's statue at Kejetia

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a man reportedly vandalised the statue of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Kejetia in Kumasi, using a hammer to damage parts of the structure before threatening onlookers with a cutlass.

The incident occurred while the statue was undergoing renovation work, sparking widespread public outrage and calls for authorities to identify and apprehend the suspect, who had not been arrested at the time of the report.

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Source: YEN.com.gh