The family of Beatrice Nana Yaa Owarewa Siaw announced the date and venue of her one-week observation after her passing

Mostly called Nana Yaa, an NPP Council of Patrons member, died at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on August 8, 2026

The aspiring parliamentary candidate for Asante Mampong had claimed over GH¢40 billion worth of development projects in the constituency

The family of Beatrice Nana Yaa Owarewa Siaw, the New Patriotic Party aspirant who passed away earlier this month, has announced the date and location of her one-week observation.

Beatrice Nana Yaa Owarewa Siaw's family announces her one-week observation on September 12, 2026, following her passing at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Details shared in an Instagram post by bessahgh on August 24, 2026, indicate that the one-week ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 12, 2026.

The event is scheduled to run from 6 am to 11 am at the GPS location AM-0001-8789.

Beatrice Owarewa Siaw's passing

Siaw, widely known among party members and constituents as Nana Yaa, passed away at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on August 8, 2026.

The circumstances surrounding her death had not been officially announced at the time of reporting. She was a member of the NPP Council of Patrons.

Beatrice Owarewa Siaw's Asante Mampong parliamentary ambitions

Before her death, Siaw had been a prominent contender for the NPP's parliamentary ticket in the Asante Mampong Constituency.

She was actively engaging delegates and community members ahead of the party's primaries, presenting herself as a candidate with a deep investment in the area's growth.

During one campaign engagement, she made a bold case for her candidacy by pointing to what she described as an unmatched record of grassroots development.

"As I mentioned earlier, I have done over 40 billion Ghana cedis worth of projects, and I'm even doing projects that have never been done before," she told supporters, arguing that her contributions distinguished her from other aspirants in the race.

Her campaign positioned her local leadership experience and community ties as central to her bid for the NPP ticket in Asante Mampong.

The Instagram post below provides details of Beatrice Owarewa Siaw’s one-week observation.

Beatrice Siaw's video on being blocked resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an old video of late NPP Council of Patrons member Beatrice Nana Yaa Siaw speaking about dumsor has resurfaced following her passing.

In the video, Beatrice shared that five of her chandeliers in her Kumasi house were damaged due to repeated power fluctuations.

Nana Yaa Siaw called on authorities to restrategise and find talented people to improve Ghana's power supply situation.

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Source: YEN.com.gh