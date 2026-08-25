A close friend of former Ghana's Most Beautiful 2023 contestant Ohemaa has reportedly appealed for the spread of allegations against her to stop

The friend, who says she has known Ohemaa for four years, urged the public not to judge her character based solely on a circulating video

Social media discussions surrounding the allegations have attracted significant attention, raising concern about the impact on Ohemaa's well-being

A close friend of former Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) 2023 contestant Ohemaa has reportedly stepped forward to defend the reality TV personality, asking the public to stop spreading what she described as false claims tied to a video circulating on social media.

2023 GMB contestant Ohemaa's friend reportedly appeals to the public over the theft allegations. Image credit: Ohemaa 2023, Jonnex Media

Source: Facebook

The appeal was reported by Dunkwa TV on 25 August 2026, following growing online discussions about allegations surrounding the former contestant.

Friend speaks out in Ohemaa's defence

Speaking on the matter, the friend said her four-year relationship with Ohemaa gave her reason to doubt the allegations being made.

Based on what she knows of Ohemaa's character, she said she could not believe the former 2023 GMB contestant would behave in the manner suggested by the claims attached to the circulating footage.

She called on members of the public to exercise restraint before concluding Ohemaa's personal life or conduct from a single video, noting that the ongoing commentary could have serious consequences for Ohemaa's mental and emotional well-being.

The friend made a direct plea for compassion, stating:

"Life is not as easy as we see it," as she urged social media users to consider the human cost of their words before making further allegations.

Her intervention adds a personal dimension to the controversy, which has continued to generate considerable attention online since the video began circulating.

The Facebook post of Ohemaa GMB's friend is below.

Reactions to Ohemaa GMB's friend's remarks

Several social media users have already weighed in on the situation.

Gideon Doh Hey suggested:

"Ohemaa needs counselling."

Sharon Buckman took a more reflective stance, writing:

"He who is without sin, let him be the first to cast the stone.... Whom am I to judge my fellow man? God, I beg oo."

Natasha Nomoilly offered a brief but pointed comment, saying:

"Good friend indeed."

Ohemaa GBM's LGBTQ involvement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful contestant Ohemaa's old interview regarding her past involvement in the LGBTQ community has resurfaced, coinciding with theft allegations against her.

In this footage, Ohemaa disclosed that her mother was unaware of her LGBTQ experiences, shedding light on a personal chapter of her life that has now come under renewed scrutiny.

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Source: YEN.com.gh