Nigel Gaisie made a prophecy in February 2026 that Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, would become the next NPP National Chairman

Wontumi has since withdrawn from the NPP National Chairmanship race while serving a jail term, prompting questions about the earlier prophecy

Social media users now believe Nigel Gaisie's prediction may have failed following Wontumi's exit from the contest, sparking mixed reactions online

Prophet Nigel Gaisie’s earlier prophecy about Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, becoming the next National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has resurfaced following Wontumi’s decision to withdraw from the race.

Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about Wontumi appears to fail after he withdraws from the NPP chairmanship race. Image credit: Wontumi FM, Nigel Gaisie

Source: Facebook

Gaisie’s prophecy has attracted renewed attention on social media, with some people questioning whether the prediction has failed after Wontumi stepped aside from the contest.

Nigel Gaisie’s prophecy about Wontumi

In February 2026, Prophet Nigel Gaisie reportedly prophesied that Wontumi would become the next National Chairman of the NPP.

According to reports, the prophecy came shortly after Wontumi declared his intention to contest the position. Gaisie was quoted as saying that what he had seen was that Wontumi would become the party’s next National Chairman.

The prophecy subsequently generated conversations, particularly among supporters and followers who were interested in the NPP’s upcoming leadership contest.

At the time, Wontumi was among the prominent names linked to the race, making Gaisie’s prediction a subject of public discussion.

Wontumi withdraws from the race

The prophecy has now resurfaced after Wontumi announced his withdrawal from the NPP National Chairmanship race due to his current condition of serving a jail term.

His decision has changed the situation considerably because the businessman and politician will no longer be contesting for the position he was previously tipped to occupy.

The development has consequently prompted some social media users to revisit Gaisie’s February prophecy and compare it with the latest turn of events.

Many believe Nigel Gaisie's prophecy has failed

For some people online, Wontumi’s withdrawal means the prophecy has failed because he cannot become National Chairman if he is no longer a candidate in the election.

Others have, however, questioned whether the prophecy should immediately be described as false, arguing that the circumstances surrounding Wontumi’s withdrawal could still change.

The debate has therefore shifted from Wontumi’s political ambitions to the accuracy and interpretation of Gaisie’s earlier prediction.

For now, Wontumi’s withdrawal means he is no longer in the contest, while the NPP’s leadership race continues without him.

As a result, Gaisie’s prediction that Wontumi would become the party’s next National Chairman has remained under renewed scrutiny, with many watching to see how the situation ultimately unfolds.

The X video of Nigel Gaisie delivering the prophecy is below.

Wontumi sends message to supporter after withdrawal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wontumi urged his loyal base to rally behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party prepares for the upcoming 2028 elections after his withdrawal

Amid his personal difficulties, Wontumi described his decision as "a painful pause," hinting at a future political journey yet to unfold.

His heartfelt message resonated with supporters who endured significant challenges during his campaign, urging them to maintain loyalty to the party rather than direct hostility towards rivals.

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Source: YEN.com.gh