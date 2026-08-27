Odo Broni Visits Daddy Lumba’s Mother’s Mother Statue to Pray
- Odo Broni visited a statue Daddy Lumba built at Atimatim in memory of his late mother, Ama Saah
- She stood quietly before the monument and appeared to pray while another woman remained beside her
- Daddy Lumba reportedly erected the statue following his mother’s death to preserve her memory and honour her influence
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Odo Broni has visited the statue of Daddy Lumba’s late mother, Ama Saah, at Atimatim to pray and pay her respects.
A video from the visit showed Odo Broni standing before the monument, which was reportedly built by Daddy Lumba following his mother’s death.
The highlife legend erected the statue to preserve Ama Saah’s memory and honour the important place she occupied in his life.
Odo Broni visited Ama Saah’s statue
Dressed in a sleeveless floral outfit and carrying a brown handbag, Odo Broni appeared calm and reflective as she spent time beside the monument.
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She was accompanied by another woman dressed in brown, who remained close throughout the visit.
At one point, Odo Broni stretched her hand towards the statue before bowing her head and bending forward. Her gestures suggested that she was praying or engaging in a private moment of reflection.
The monument was positioned within a neatly tiled area decorated with black-and-white flooring, brown railings and surrounding plants.
Odo Broni's visit attracted online reactions
The footage of Odo Broni at Ama Saah’s statue attracted attention after it surfaced on social media.
Some viewers were touched by the respectful manner in which she approached the monument and stood before it.
Although her words were not audible in the video, her serious expression and body language showed the importance she attached to the visit.
The statue remains one of Daddy Lumba’s notable tributes to his late mother, whose influence on his life has been mentioned on several occasions.
Odo Broni’s visit offered viewers a closer look at the monument while highlighting the family’s continued effort to preserve Ama Saah’s memory.
After spending some time beside the statue, Odo Broni picked up her handbag and prepared to leave the area with the woman who had accompanied her.
Daddy Lumba's children inspected his factory
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a video of two of the late Daddy Lumba’s children, Denise and Calvin, at his Lumba Nsu Pa factory warmed hearts on social media.
The clip, which has been gaining attention online, showed the two children of the highlife legend taking a close look at activities at the factory.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.