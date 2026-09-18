Ghanaian content creator Dr Likee has been unveiled as the newest brand ambassador for Kivo, joining a growing list of Ghanaian personalities fronting the popular food brand

Kivo officially welcomed him through a TikTok video shared on September 18, 2026, describing the partnership as one that "just feels right" for both sides

Dr Likee joins other notable Kivo ambassadors, including footballer Mohammed Kudus and Black Queens forward Princella Adubea, who have previously fronted the brand's products

Ghanaian content creator Dr Likee has been unveiled as the newest brand ambassador for Kivo, joining the growing list of Ghanaian personalities fronting the popular food brand.

Congratulations pour in for Dr Likee as he is unveiled as the newest brand ambassador for Kivo. Image credit: Dr Likee/Kivo.

Source: Facebook

Kivo, a leading Ghanaian food brand under Procus Ghana Limited, is known for its range of products, including the Kivo 4-in-1 Gari Mix and a variety of 100% natural spices such as Hot Pepper, Ginger Powder, Curry Plus and Garlic Ginger Onion Powder.

The brand has built a reputation for partnering with prominent Ghanaian personalities, having signed Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus as its poster face in 2024, followed by Black Queens forward Princella Adubea, who now fronts its Energy+ Gari Soakings Mix.

Kivo has also worked with Chef Abbys as part of a growing roster of ambassadors spanning sport, entertainment and culinary spaces.

With Dr Likee's addition, the brand continues to widen its reach into Ghana's content creation and comedy space.

Kivo unveils Dr Likee as newest ambassador

On September 18, 2026, Kivo officially welcomed Dr Likee into its family through a video shared on TikTok, marking his new role as brand ambassador.

Sharing the announcement, the brand captioned the video:

"From telling the stories of Ghana to representing A Taste of Ghana, this is a partnership that just feels right."

In the video, Dr Likee, known for his skits and storytelling content, was seen pointing proudly to sachets of Kivo Shito, dressed in his signature layered gold jewellery, as the brand rolled out the welcome with the caption "Welcome to the Kivo Family."

Kivo's announcement video of Dr Likee as brand ambassador is below.

Kalsoume Sinare presents credentials to Spain's king

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Ghana's Ambassador to Spain, Kalsoume Sinare, recently presented her credentials to His Majesty the King of Spain, completing the final formal step of her diplomatic appointment.

Her husband, former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe, celebrated the milestone online, sharing a proud family moment as his wife's transition from veteran actress to diplomat reached its peak.

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Source: YEN.com.gh