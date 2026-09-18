Popular Ghanaian Actor Dr Likee Appointed Brand Ambassador for Kivo
- Ghanaian content creator Dr Likee has been unveiled as the newest brand ambassador for Kivo, joining a growing list of Ghanaian personalities fronting the popular food brand
- Kivo officially welcomed him through a TikTok video shared on September 18, 2026, describing the partnership as one that "just feels right" for both sides
- Dr Likee joins other notable Kivo ambassadors, including footballer Mohammed Kudus and Black Queens forward Princella Adubea, who have previously fronted the brand's products
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Ghanaian content creator Dr Likee has been unveiled as the newest brand ambassador for Kivo, joining the growing list of Ghanaian personalities fronting the popular food brand.
Kivo, a leading Ghanaian food brand under Procus Ghana Limited, is known for its range of products, including the Kivo 4-in-1 Gari Mix and a variety of 100% natural spices such as Hot Pepper, Ginger Powder, Curry Plus and Garlic Ginger Onion Powder.
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The brand has built a reputation for partnering with prominent Ghanaian personalities, having signed Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus as its poster face in 2024, followed by Black Queens forward Princella Adubea, who now fronts its Energy+ Gari Soakings Mix.
Kivo has also worked with Chef Abbys as part of a growing roster of ambassadors spanning sport, entertainment and culinary spaces.
With Dr Likee's addition, the brand continues to widen its reach into Ghana's content creation and comedy space.
Kivo unveils Dr Likee as newest ambassador
On September 18, 2026, Kivo officially welcomed Dr Likee into its family through a video shared on TikTok, marking his new role as brand ambassador.
Sharing the announcement, the brand captioned the video:
"From telling the stories of Ghana to representing A Taste of Ghana, this is a partnership that just feels right."
In the video, Dr Likee, known for his skits and storytelling content, was seen pointing proudly to sachets of Kivo Shito, dressed in his signature layered gold jewellery, as the brand rolled out the welcome with the caption "Welcome to the Kivo Family."
Kivo's announcement video of Dr Likee as brand ambassador is below.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.