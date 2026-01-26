Daddy Lumba’s second wife, Odo Broni, has drawn public interest as details about her real name, age, and personal background emerged online

The celebrity mother and her late husband have been linked to the ownership of some companies situated in Accra, Ghana

Some social media users have commented on the alleged photos of the registration form, which have gone viral on Facebook

The late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, left behind two wives after his passing in July 2025.

Here are 5 details to know about Odo Broni, the second wife of the late legendary musician Daddy Lumba. Photo credit: @daddylumba.

His second wife, Odo Broni, has recently made headlines following the arrival of his first wife, Akosua Serwaa, in Ghana in January 2026.

Akosua Serwaa was reportedly in the country to plan a second funeral for Daddy Lumba, with support from traditional leaders to give him a befitting burial.

Who is Daddy Lumba's wife Odo Broni?

Odo Broni rose to public attention after being seen with Daddy Lumba at various concerts and events.

Frequent travellers to the UK and Germany occasionally spotted the couple together at airport checkpoints, further fueling public curiosity about her life and relationship with the legendary musician.

The celebrity couple occasionally wore matching tracksuits to show their undying love for each other.

Daddy Lumba's wife Odo Broni’s real age

Leaked documents shared by Ghanaian media personality Chris Vincent indicate that Odo Broni was allegedly born in April 1988.

This new information has sparked conversations online as Ghanaians calculated that she would be 38 years old in 2026.

The late Daddy Lumba's second wife, Odo Broni, slays ina stylish white two-piece ensemble at her plush mansion in East Legon before her husband's death. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

However, this conflicts with statements made during a cross-examination in November 2025, when counsel for Akosua Serwaa suggested that Odo Broni was 14 years old when she first entered a relationship with Daddy Lumba.

Daddy Lumba's wife second Odo Broni’s businesses

Chris Vincent has also alleged that Odo Broni is the owner of DL FM, which has continued operations smoothly after Daddy Lumba’s death.

According to the alleged registration documents from the Registrar-General’s Department, the directors of the company are listed as Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, Odo Broni, and Calvin Fosuh.

The late Daddy Lumba was also named as the company's secretary with a stated capital of GH¢1,000 on the leaked documents.

Daddy Lumba and Odo Broni’s children

Odo Broni and the late legendary highlife musician Daddy Lumba had six beautiful children over their 15-year relationship.

The couple's twin daughters made their first public appearance during Daddy Lumba’s one-week observance in Accra.

Odo Broni's other children, including a tall and handsome son, Kwadwo Fosuh, were seen arriving at Manhyia Palace in December 2025 ahead of Daddy Lumba’s funeral on December 13, 2025.

The children were elegantly dressed in black-and-white ensembles alongside their older sister, Lady Denise Ama Fosuh.

Odo Broni and her twin brother trend online

Odo Broni shares a close bond with her twin brother, Prince Ofori Atta, popularly called Akonta Prince.

In a past video, a heavily pregnant Odo Broni was seen with her brother, who allegedly lived in a plush house owned by her late husband.

Odo Broni, known for her simplicity, wore a form-fitting gown and her natural cornrow hairstyle, completing her elegant yet understated look.

Odo Broni’s fashion sense

Despite being married to one of Ghana’s most legendary musicians, Odo Broni was known for her natural beauty and modest style.

Odo Broni rarely wore makeup during public appearances, and her hairstyles were always simple, and her outfits were classy, reflecting a timeless elegance.

She was often seen supporting Daddy Lumba at performances, sometimes captured holding his hand, showcasing a loving partnership.

