UK-based singer Reggie Zippy has denied claims that Barosky's current situation stems from laziness or drug use this week

He argued the real issue lies in poor documentation and years of missed royalties from Barosky's music career

Reggie also expressed concern that people who never supported Barosky could return once his situation eventually improves

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UK-based singer Reggie Zippy has denied assertions that Barosky's current situation is mainly due to laziness or illicit drug use.

Reggie Zippy denies claims that Barosky's situation stems from laziness or drug use. Image credit: Reggie/Nana Romeo.

Source: UGC

Ghanaian musician Barosky has become the subject of widespread concern in recent weeks after revealing he is homeless in the United Kingdom, sleeping on the streets without food or access to bathing facilities.

His situation quickly went viral, prompting several industry figures to speak out and offer support.

Broadcaster Delay launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise financial assistance for him, while other musicians have shared their own perspectives on what may have led to his current predicament.

Reggie Zippy addresses cause of Barosky's struggles

Amid the wave of reactions, Reggie Zippy has now firmly denied that laziness or drug use is responsible for Barosky's struggles.

In an interview shared on his official Instagram account, Reggie Zippy argued that the real issue lies in poor documentation and years of missed royalties from Barosky's music, rather than any personal failing on his colleague's part. He said:

"The main issue with Barosky is not that he is lazy or into illicit substances. The main issue is his documentation and the fact that he has not been getting royalties from his music all these years."

Reggie went on to say he has the capacity to intervene and help Barosky, but expressed concern about what might happen once the musician gets back on his feet. He said:

"I have the capacity to intervene, but I fear that once Barosky gets back on his feet and starts doing well, people who never helped him will appear and start dictating to him and push me to the background."

He further linked Barosky's situation to the wider struggles many musicians face, noting that artistes have battled depression and financial hardship after failing to properly benefit from their music, a pattern he said has contributed to untimely deaths in the industry.

Pointing to artistes in the West, he cited the late American rapper Notorious B.I.G., whose daughter he said continues to benefit financially from his music catalogue long after his death.

Fans react to Reggie Zippy's comments

The video triggered a wave of supportive reactions online, with several fans praising Reggie for his honesty.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

One user wrote:

"Hmmm thank you sir❤️❤️❤️"

Another commented:

"Bro you are 💯 right"

A third added:

"@reggiezippy_official you are always on point 🙌.... 🙌 You are so real 🔥🔥"

Another fan wrote:

"Ziggy.you are right you've been my mentor since 2000"

One more commented:

"Nah easy bro, jah know"

Ofori Amponsah's old video on Barosky resurfaces

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, an old video resurfaced showing Ofori Amponsah reflecting on Barosky's rapid rise to fame, drawing a comparison to his own slower journey in the industry.

He had noted that Barosky's sudden fame, unlike his own six-year climb, could be difficult to handle without caution, a resurfac

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Source: YEN.com.gh