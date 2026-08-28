Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has opened up about his UK-based son, Papa Nii Jedidiah, sharing details about the circumstances surrounding the child's birth

Shatta Wale also shared his thoughts on unplanned pregnancies, urging women to be more intentional and careful about decisions surrounding childbearing

The revelation came during an interview at GHOne TV, where Shatta Wale discussed aspects of his personal life and career

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Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has shared surprising details about a son many people are not fully aware of, describing him as a child born from an unplanned circumstance in the United Kingdom.

Shatta Wale shares surprising details about his son in the United Kingdom during a recent interview. Image credit: Shatta Wale.

Source: UGC

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, known professionally as Shatta Wale, is one of Ghana's leading dancehall artistes, also recognised for his work as a songwriter and actor.

He is a father of four, having welcomed his children with four different women over the years.

His children include Cherissa, his eldest, who turned 15 in July 2025; Majesty, born to his ex-partner Michelle Diamonds; Papa Nii Jedidiah, his UK-based son; and a daughter born in late 2024 to his current girlfriend, Maali.

Shatta Wale opens up on son and issues warning

During the interview, Shatta Wale revealed that he has a son in the United Kingdom, born from an encounter with a UK-based woman that he had not planned for.

He explained that he only found out about the pregnancy after the fact, and the child, named Jedidiah, is now believed to be around seven or eight years old.

Reflecting on the circumstances surrounding his son's birth, Shatta Wale went on to caution women more broadly about the importance of intention when it comes to pregnancy, arguing that if a pregnancy is not planned, women should think carefully before proceeding.

Watch Shatta Wale's video below.

Shatta Wale and Serwaa Amihere's warm moment

Before the interview, Shatta Wale shared a warm moment with Serwaa Amihere as he arrived at the GHOne TV studios, with the pair leaning into a friendly embrace as he exchanged pleasantries with her.

Amid the exchange, Serwaa Amihere playfully turned her attention to Shatta Wale's personal assistant and head of security, Abonko, jokingly telling him to "smile small."

The lighthearted moment quickly circulated online, drawing amused reactions from fans who found the exchange endearing.

It set a friendly, relaxed tone for the interview that followed, before the conversation turned to more personal and pointed topics.

McBrown thanks Shatta Wale for promoting Ama

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown expressed appreciation to Shatta Wale for using his social media platforms to promote her film, Ama, around the time of its premiere.

Nana Ama McBrown noted that his posts on X and Facebook helped generate significant buzz for the project. McBrown described their relationship as one built on years of mutual respect and pledged to support Shatta Wale in return whenever he needs her.

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Source: YEN.com.gh