Shatta Wale Shares Surprising Details About 'Secret Son' in the UK
- Ghanaian dancehall star Shatta Wale has opened up about his UK-based son, Papa Nii Jedidiah, sharing details about the circumstances surrounding the child's birth
- Shatta Wale also shared his thoughts on unplanned pregnancies, urging women to be more intentional and careful about decisions surrounding childbearing
- The revelation came during an interview at GHOne TV, where Shatta Wale discussed aspects of his personal life and career
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Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has shared surprising details about a son many people are not fully aware of, describing him as a child born from an unplanned circumstance in the United Kingdom.
Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, known professionally as Shatta Wale, is one of Ghana's leading dancehall artistes, also recognised for his work as a songwriter and actor.
He is a father of four, having welcomed his children with four different women over the years.
His children include Cherissa, his eldest, who turned 15 in July 2025; Majesty, born to his ex-partner Michelle Diamonds; Papa Nii Jedidiah, his UK-based son; and a daughter born in late 2024 to his current girlfriend, Maali.
Shatta Wale opens up on son and issues warning
During the interview, Shatta Wale revealed that he has a son in the United Kingdom, born from an encounter with a UK-based woman that he had not planned for.
He explained that he only found out about the pregnancy after the fact, and the child, named Jedidiah, is now believed to be around seven or eight years old.
Reflecting on the circumstances surrounding his son's birth, Shatta Wale went on to caution women more broadly about the importance of intention when it comes to pregnancy, arguing that if a pregnancy is not planned, women should think carefully before proceeding.
Watch Shatta Wale's video below.
Shatta Wale and Serwaa Amihere's warm moment
Before the interview, Shatta Wale shared a warm moment with Serwaa Amihere as he arrived at the GHOne TV studios, with the pair leaning into a friendly embrace as he exchanged pleasantries with her.
Amid the exchange, Serwaa Amihere playfully turned her attention to Shatta Wale's personal assistant and head of security, Abonko, jokingly telling him to "smile small."
The lighthearted moment quickly circulated online, drawing amused reactions from fans who found the exchange endearing.
It set a friendly, relaxed tone for the interview that followed, before the conversation turned to more personal and pointed topics.
McBrown thanks Shatta Wale for promoting Ama
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nana Ama McBrown expressed appreciation to Shatta Wale for using his social media platforms to promote her film, Ama, around the time of its premiere.
Nana Ama McBrown noted that his posts on X and Facebook helped generate significant buzz for the project. McBrown described their relationship as one built on years of mutual respect and pledged to support Shatta Wale in return whenever he needs her.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.