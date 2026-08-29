Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger marked her wedding anniversary with a funny yet heartfelt message to her husband

The post came a year after the couple celebrated their second anniversary with a similarly loved-up tribute that got fans talking

Fans and followers flooded Afia Schwarzenegger's comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple

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Several Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their joy after Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger penned a hilarious anniversary message to her husband.

Afia Schwarzenegger marks her wedding anniversary with a heartfelt and humorous message to her husband. Image credit: Afia Schwarzenegger.

Source: UGC

The playful post had many of her followers gushing over the couple's bond.

Afia Schwarzenegger is no stranger to publicly celebrating her marriage, having similarly marked her second wedding anniversary last year.

In August 2025, the media personality shared a video of herself and her husband looking loved up on the streets in the US, with the two dancing together as she reflected on their journey.

She called her husband her best friend and said her love for him was as deep as her love for Christ. She also pointed out that his outfit that day carried the colours of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a party she openly supports.

Afia Schwarzenegger's new anniversary message

That anniversary tradition continued this year after Afia Schwar took to social media with a new message for her husband.

The post, shared 22 hours ago, saw the media personality reflect on their marriage in her usual witty style.

Afia wrote:

"Happy Anniversary to us! 🥂❤️ We've survived love, arguments, misunderstandings, and each other's annoying habits 😂."

In the same message, Afia joked that divorce would be too much paperwork, poking fun at the ups and downs of marriage while making it clear she and her husband were not going anywhere.

She capped off the message by looking forward to many more years of laughter and love with her husband.

"At this point, divorce would require too much paperwork, so let's just keep loving each other! 😂❤️ Here's to many more years of laughter, craziness, and pretending we're not mad at each other. 🥂🤣"

The full post is below.

Afia Schwarzenegger's anniversary post to her husband is below.

Reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger's message

Afia Schwar's playful anniversary message struck a chord with many of her followers, who flooded the comment section with love.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

zinadabre wrote:

"It feels good for someone to love you for who you are, happy anniversary ❤️"

kokowurabanie said:

"The wig part 😍😂 congrats sis Afia"

estherosei986 indicated:

"It takes a good man to handle a good woman ❤️❤️ congrats"

abenafrimpomaa24xo commented:

"A couple that slays together stays together 😌🙏🏾 happy anniversary 🥳🥳🥳🥳"

obaapa8415 wrote:

"It takes a good and patient man to love a strong woman 💪🏽. You too make a beautiful couple ❤️😍🔥"

ama_reignx said:

"Awww congratulations to you both and many awesome years together .. I wish u both well 🥰"

Afia Schwarzenegger's husband sprays $100 notes

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar's husband once melted hearts online after he sprayed her with $100 notes during a TikTok live session in February 2025.

The media personality was playing a South African song and interacting with fans when her husband unexpectedly showered her with cash.

She screamed with joy, paused the music, and jokingly told him to take his time with the gesture. Some of the notes fell to the floor, and she picked them up, counted them, and joked that she would return to school because of the gift.

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Source: YEN.com.gh