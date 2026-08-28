Emmanuel Effiong Ita, a 29-year-old Bolt driver from Calabar, was found dead inside a Honda City vehicle on Thursday, August 28, 2026

His body was discovered along the Target–Udy King axis in Cross River State, with an injury noted on his chest during a preliminary examination

Cross River State Police confirmed the incident and announced that the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department

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A 29-year-old ride-hailing driver has been found dead inside his vehicle in Calabar, Cross River State, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

29-Year-Old Bolt Driver Found Dead Inside His Honda City

Source: UGC

Emmanuel Effiong Ita, a Bolt driver and resident of Ikot Effanga Mkpa in Calabar, was discovered lifeless inside a Honda City car along the Target–Udy King axis on Thursday, 28 August 2026.

By the time police personnel reached the scene, his family had already conveyed his remains to the General Hospital Mortuary. A preliminary examination carried out at the mortuary revealed an injury on his chest.

The Cross River State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, confirmed the incident in a statement issued to journalists in Calabar on Friday, 29 August 2026.

"The Cross River State Police Command is aware of an incident involving the death of a 29-year-old man, identified as Emmanuel Effiong Ita, of Ikot Effanga Mkpa, Calabar, whose body was discovered in connection with a Honda City vehicle along the Target–Udy King axis of Calabar on 28 August 2026," the statement read.

Police Investigation Into Ita's Death

Authorities have since recovered the Honda City vehicle and are preserving relevant evidence for forensic examination. The command stated that the case will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for what it described as a "discreet and comprehensive investigation."

ASP Eitokpah said: "The Command has commenced a preliminary investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding his death. His vehicle has been recovered, while relevant evidence is being preserved for further forensic and investigative examination."

He further stated: "The Command remains committed to uncovering the facts and ensuring that anyone found responsible is brought to justice."

Public Urged to Avoid Speculation

The police command called on members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about the case while investigations are ongoing, cautioning against speculation that could compromise the inquiry.

The command pledged to make any significant developments public as the investigation progresses.

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Source: YEN.com.gh