Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger went on her TikTok Live and her husband made her feel special by spraying money on her

She was playing a South African song when her husband interrupted the live session while spraying $100 on her

The gesture melted many hearts, while others claimed that the gesture was settings

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger proved that her husband loved and adored her as he sprayed money on her during a TikTok Live.

Afia Schwar's husband gives her money

In a video that went viral on social media, Afia Schwar went live on her TikTok account to engage with her millions of followers.

She was seated behind her desk and playing a trending South African song called Biri Marung. A song by Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow & Tebogo G Mashego, featuring DJ Maphorisa, Focalistic, and Scotts Maphuma.

While playing the song through her speakers, reading comments from fans and dancing, her husband interrupted and decided to spray $100 notes on her.

With excitement, she shouted with joy, paused the song and told her husband to take his time spraying the money on her.

Some of the money fell to the floor and she picked them, arranged them and started to count them while on the TikTok Live.

She told her husband that due to this gesture, she would return to school and in jest noted that even if classes ended, she would sleep on the school's premises.

Reactions to Afia Schwar's husband giving her money

Many people called Afia Schwar a settings woman as they noted that she convinced her husband to purposefully spray $100 notes on her.

Many others came to her defence and noted that her husband genuinely loved her and that his spraying money on her was out of love.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Afia Schwar's video:

Golden Gurl said:

"Every smart person will notice is settings, her reaction before the husband starts to......😂😂😂😂."

💞Nana🔒Adwoah🦋🥰Achiaa♥️📌〽️ said:

"Settings paa nie 😂😂😂😂."

Fafena Tima said:

"So how do y’all think??? That her husband doesn’t love her or what?? Eiii 😂"

Naa Ayikailey Naano said:

"Afia and settings."

knobles Trends men's Hub said:

"Those saying settings are just bitter bcos if u were on the live u will know it was a surprise 🥰🥰🥰 in advance Onyamekala ❤️."

black_royalx💕🇬🇭 said:

"If it’s settings , do some wai 😂😂anaa your man doesn’t have money ? 🤣🤣🤣"

KAILAiA💕💕 said:

"Everyone deserves to be love ❤️."

Afia Schwar tattoos six chapters of Psalms

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger made headlines after tattooing six chapters from the Book of Psalms on her back.

According to Afia, she got the tattoo because her husband wanted it that way. The bold decision sparked widespread debate online, with fans sharing mixed reactions.

While some praised her devotion, others criticised the move, joking that it might prevent her from entering heaven.

The video of her tattoo went viral, drawing both admiration and controversy, as social media users discussed the significance of her choice.

