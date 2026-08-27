Dr Osei Kwame Despite's Gigantic Mansion in the Ashanti Region Awes Ghanaians
- A video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's multi-storey mansion at Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region has surfaced online
- A video shared from Ask Ghana Media captured the large building under construction from a moving vehicle, revealing extensive scaffolding covering the exterior
- The footage has set social media ablaze, with Ghanaians expressing disbelief at the sheer scale of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's structure
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A new video circulating on social media has left Ghanaians in awe after footage emerged of what is believed to be business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mansion, currently under construction in the Nhyiaeso area of the Ashanti Region.
Ask Ghana Media shared the clip on X, offering a raw, documentary-style look at the enormous multi-storey structure as seen from a passing vehicle.
The Ashanti Region-based building's sheer scale is immediately striking, dominating the roadside with an imposing presence.
In the latter portion of the footage, the camera lingered on a dense network of bamboo and wooden scaffolding draped across the exterior, hinting at the ambition of the project still taking shape.
Despite's Nhyiaeso mansion under construction
The building's footprint and height, even mid-construction, have been enough to set tongues wagging across Ghanaian social media.
Dr Osei Kwame Despite, the founder of Despite Media Group and one of Ghana's most prominent entrepreneurs, is no stranger to lavish real estate.
The business mogul owns several residences, including the Despite Automobile Museum and a private home in East Legon in the Greater Accra Region and other areas in the Ashanti Region.
His properties have long been a subject of public fascination, and this latest alleged acquisition appears set to add another chapter to that story.
The X video of business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mansion in Nhyiaeso is below:
Reactions to Despite's alleged Nhyiaeso mansion
The video drew a flood of reactions from Ghanaians who could barely contain their amazement.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:
Jfreeg wrote:
"That place looks unreal in person. Definitely needs a whole tour guide just to find the kitchen 😂."
SuaNyansah01 said:
"I nearly fell down watching the Video… chaiiii 😳😭😭 Despite, who are you?"
Dr_Antobre added:
"Wait till you see the front view."
Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Special Gardens apartments emerge
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the TikTok footage of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's sprawling 600-building Special Gardens apartment complex in Oyarifa, Accra, which stirred up conversations among Ghanaians regarding housing standards in the country.
Many reflected on how this development contrasts with typical living conditions, igniting discussions about what true luxury means in Ghana today.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh