A video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's multi-storey mansion at Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region has surfaced online

A video shared from Ask Ghana Media captured the large building under construction from a moving vehicle, revealing extensive scaffolding covering the exterior

The footage has set social media ablaze, with Ghanaians expressing disbelief at the sheer scale of Dr Osei Kwame Despite's structure

A new video circulating on social media has left Ghanaians in awe after footage emerged of what is believed to be business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mansion, currently under construction in the Nhyiaeso area of the Ashanti Region.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite's gigantic mansion in Nhyiaeso, Ashanti Region, awes Ghanaians online. Photo source: @despite_one, @askghmedia

Source: Instagram

Ask Ghana Media shared the clip on X, offering a raw, documentary-style look at the enormous multi-storey structure as seen from a passing vehicle.

The Ashanti Region-based building's sheer scale is immediately striking, dominating the roadside with an imposing presence.

In the latter portion of the footage, the camera lingered on a dense network of bamboo and wooden scaffolding draped across the exterior, hinting at the ambition of the project still taking shape.

Despite's Nhyiaeso mansion under construction

The building's footprint and height, even mid-construction, have been enough to set tongues wagging across Ghanaian social media.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite, the founder of Despite Media Group and one of Ghana's most prominent entrepreneurs, is no stranger to lavish real estate.

The business mogul owns several residences, including the Despite Automobile Museum and a private home in East Legon in the Greater Accra Region and other areas in the Ashanti Region.

His properties have long been a subject of public fascination, and this latest alleged acquisition appears set to add another chapter to that story.

The X video of business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite's mansion in Nhyiaeso is below:

Reactions to Despite's alleged Nhyiaeso mansion

The video drew a flood of reactions from Ghanaians who could barely contain their amazement.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Jfreeg wrote:

"That place looks unreal in person. Definitely needs a whole tour guide just to find the kitchen 😂."

SuaNyansah01 said:

"I nearly fell down watching the Video… chaiiii 😳😭😭 Despite, who are you?"

Dr_Antobre added:

"Wait till you see the front view."

Ernest Ofori Sarpong's Special Gardens apartments emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the TikTok footage of Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong's sprawling 600-building Special Gardens apartment complex in Oyarifa, Accra, which stirred up conversations among Ghanaians regarding housing standards in the country.

Many reflected on how this development contrasts with typical living conditions, igniting discussions about what true luxury means in Ghana today.

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Source: YEN.com.gh