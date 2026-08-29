Nigerian singer and record producer Young Jonn, popularly known as Jiggy, celebrated after finally securing his UK visa after 10 years

He announced that he would perform in London next month at the OVO Arena Wembley on September 25

Fans and colleagues flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages, though some could not resist teasing him over how long it took

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Several Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate with singer Young Jonn after he announced that he had finally secured his UK visa after a decade of trying.

Young Jonn celebrates as he secures his UK visa after a 10-year wait. Image credit: Young Jonn.

Source: UGC

Young Jonn is one of Nigeria's most sought-after singers and producers, known in the industry as "The Wicked Producer" before he transitioned into a full-time recording career.

He rose to fame producing hits for artists such as Olamide and Lil Kesh before releasing his own chart-topping singles like "Dada" and "Big Big Things."

Despite his success in the music industry, he had reportedly struggled to secure a UK visa for a decade, though the exact reasons for the previous denials have not been confirmed.

His long wait made his latest travel document all the more significant to him and his fans.

Young Jonn finally secures UK visa

That long wait finally came to an end after Young Jonn shared his UK visa approval online.

On 28 August 2026, the singer took to X to announce the news, sharing a screenshot of his visa approval letter alongside a caption expressing his excitement.

Young Jonn wrote:

"FINALLY GOT MY UK VISA AFTER 10 YEARS! LONDON SEE YOU NEXT MONTH SEPTEMBER 25 AT THE OVO ARENA WEMBLEY 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

His visa approval letter, which he also shared, confirmed that he had been granted entry clearance to the UK as a visitor from 28 August 2026 until 28 February 2027.

Alongside the visa news, he also announced that he would be performing in London on September 25 at the OVO Arena Wembley.

Young Jonn's full post is below.

Reactions to Young Jonn's visa news

Young Jonn's announcement drew mixed reactions from his fans and colleagues, with many congratulating him while others could not resist teasing him over how long it took.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to the post.

Favour Ephraim wrote:

"Congratulations Mr Jiggy. More wins ahead. I'll keep clapping for others till it's my turn."

DrGaza-vii said:

"UK 10 yrs. Omo oga ooo, your head strong pass coconut."

Klass indicated:

"You mean u never enter UK since 10 years ago?"

David _S.O commented:

"Headies award no rate you, no mind them, you be superstar."

Ayomi Tope wrote:

"Congratulations Jiggy Jiggy. I wish to be there. See my Young Jonn, the Wicked Producer."

JAEYDRLL said:

"Jeez, you kept on trying for ten years despite your status? No more way for poor people."

Ramsey Nouah's Young Jonn mix-up

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah caused a stir on social media after he was asked to name his top three Ghanaian musicians during an interview with Ghanaian media personality Abeiku Santana.

He named rapper Sarkodie and highlife legend Daddy Lumba, but struggled to recall the third artist behind the hit song "Big Big Things," eventually describing him as a former producer with dreadlocks before it was revealed he meant Young Jonn.

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Source: YEN.com.gh