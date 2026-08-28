Nana Ama McBrown disclosed during a radio interview on Angel FM Kumasi that she was recently involved in a car accident

The actress chose to keep the incident from the public, making the revelation during a chat with MC Portfolio

McBrown has previously suffered a serious hand injury following a near-fatal road crash on the N1 Highway in Accra back in 2013

Nana Ama McBrown has disclosed that she was recently involved in another car accident, one she deliberately kept quiet from her fans and the wider public.

Nana Ama McBrown discloses she was involved in a recent car accident she hid from the public. Photo source: Nana Ama McBrown

Source: Facebook

The celebrated actress and television personality made the disclosure during an interview with media personality MC Portfolio at the Angel FM 96.1 studio in Kumasi on Thursday, August 27, 2026, ahead of the premiere of her 'Ama' movie at Golden Bean Hotel on Saturday, August 29, 2026.

Speaking in a candid and animated manner, McBrown confirmed that she hid the accident from the public with the help of a random individual named Akwasi who was on his way to the farm.

According to the veteran actress, she offered money to the man in exchange for him watching over her vehicle and preventing anyone from taking photos at the scene of the accident while she requested the services of a truck in Kumasi to tow it away.

McBrown noted that she received help from a truck driver and his mate, who helped her secure transport to Nkawkaw junction in the Eastern Region.

She said:

"I saw a regular person called Akwasi who was going to his farm on his bicycle. I even have his contact. He asked what I was doing there, and I informed him that I had been involved in a car accident. I told him to watch my car so no one would come and take photos."

"I told him I had called a car from Kumasi to come and tow my vehicle and offered to pay him. That is why nobody heard about it. I got a long vehicle truck driver, whose mate took my bag, and I told them to alight me at the Nkawkaw junction."

"They later helped me get a taxi after dropping me off. I saw at the back of the taxi, but the driver did not see me before setting off on the road."

McBrown stated that she missed an episode of her Onua Showtime programme the weekend after her accident following her visit to the hospital for medical treatment.

The TikTok video of Nana Ama McBrown speaking about her recent car accident is below:

Nana Ama McBrown's history with road accidents

The revelation carries particular weight given what Nana Ama McBrown has already been through on Ghana's roads.

On January 30, 2013, she was involved in a near-fatal car crash on the George Walker Bush Motorway, also known as the N1 Highway, near Abeka Lapaz in Accra.

That accident left her with a serious hand injury that she has spoken about on various occasions over the years, making her latest admission all the more striking.

She has regularly undergone several medical surgeries on her right hand following the 2013 car accident.

Despite that history, McBrown chose not to alert the public about her most recent brush with danger, keeping the details close to her chest until the Angel FM sit-down.

Reactions to Nana Ama McBrown's car accident

The clip, posted by Kumasi-based blogger De Prince GH, drew an emotional response from fans who were clearly shaken by the news.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Nana Abena Oparebea wrote:

"Nyame d) wo oo eei accidents beberee o."

OhemaaMercy said:

"So sorry 🙏. May God continue to protect you."

Lil Josh commented:

"Asem o. God should help us 🙏."

Karma President shares accident prophecy for McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh detailed Karma President's alarming prophecy regarding Nana Ama McBrown, warning her of potential accident-related dangers.

The unsettling revelation called to mind her harrowing 2013 crash, which not only left her physically scarred but also shifted her life perspective in profound ways.

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Source: YEN.com.gh