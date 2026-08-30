Casting director Mawuko Kuadzi shared on Asempa FM how much child actors Strika and Abraham Attah were paid for Beasts of No Nation

Kuadzi's remarks came after video footage showed Strika allegedly cutting metal railings from the Kwashieman footbridge in Accra to sell as scrap

The revelations reignited public debate about the welfare and long-term support of child actors after major international productions

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Mawuko Kuadzi, the Ghanaian casting director credited with discovering both Abraham Attah and Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika, said the two child actors each received $30,000 for their roles in the 2015 Netflix film Beasts of No Nation.

Beasts of No Nation Director shares how much movie stars Strika and Abraham Attah each earned in the 2015 film. Image credit: Daily Guide

Source: UGC

Kuadzi indicated during an interview on Asempa FM that both boys were paid equal amounts despite the difference in the size of their roles.

He estimated that Strika was between 12 and 14 years old at the time of filming, adding:

"I'm not so sure about his age, but he was around 12 to 14."

The film, co-produced by and starring British-Sierra Leonean actor Idris Elba, follows a young boy named Agu whose village is destroyed during a war, forcing him into a rebel militia.

Attah played the lead role of Agu, while Strika portrayed a fellow child soldier.

The production, which was shot in Ghana, earned widespread critical acclaim and introduced both actors to a global audience.

Kuadzi's interview came in the wake of a video that surfaced on social media on 29 August 2026, which showed Strika allegedly removing metal railings from the Kwashieman footbridge in Accra with the apparent intention of selling them for scrap.

Residents confronted him at the scene as onlookers recorded the incident.

The footage spread rapidly across Twitter/X and reignited long-running conversations about the support structures available to young actors after international productions conclude.

The Instagram post below features the director of Beasts of No Nation sharing how much Strika and Abraham were paid for the 2015 film.

Reactions trail Strika's pay in 2015 film

The clip drew a wave of responses from Ghanaians who remembered Strika fondly from his breakout role.

nanapeprahofficial said:

"Life 😢hmmmmm."

streetbeatzofficial wrote:

"When u comes from a bad family. It's sad tho."

candywine52 commented:

"But how come Abraham got the chance to go to school in America and left Striker behind? They both got the same money so they should have."

prince_kwadwo_owusu observed:

"His matter comes up almost every year 🤦‍♂️ eiii."

birchdope1 added:

"The worst disease in life is u not knowing urself… we pick up the pieces to make a version of ourselves… either way, never too late… we all have choices."

When Strika left Ras Nene's camp

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that former actor Strika of Beast Of No Nation fame had left Ras Nene's camp and returned to his family, and the alleged details of what happened had come to light.

Gunshot, a member of the crew who was the caretaker of the young man, broke the news on his YouTube channel, detailing his alleged habits, with many fans and Ghanaians agreeing it was for the best.

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Source: YEN.com.gh