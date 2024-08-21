Strongman took to X to celebrate after winning the Rapper Of The Year category at the recent Ghana Music Awards USA

The musician thanked fans for their support after winning the award again, after his success at another awards event

Strongman fans flocked to the comments section to commend him for his win and encouraged him to keep moving up

Popular Ghanaian rapper Strongman took to X to celebrate after winning the Rapper of the Year award at the 2024 Ghana Music Awards USA.

He expressed his gratitude to his fans, whose support helped him secure the win once again. In his post, he wrote:

"Another Best Rapper won 🥇 GmaUSA 🙏🏻To y’all I appreciate your support 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

The event took place on Saturday, August 17, at the Grand Resort Hotel in New Jersey.

The rapper faced stiff competition in the category, with nominees including Sarkodie, Amerado, Medikal, Eno Barony, Lyrical Joe, Kwesi Amewuga, Okyeame Kwame, FimFim, and Kweku Smoke.

Despite the formidable lineup, Strongman emerged as the winner, adding another significant accolade to his career.

Fans responded positively to his post on X, filling the comments section with congratulatory messages and encouragement. They commended him for his hard work and urged him to keep pushing forward.

The rapper also won the Best Rapper Of The Year earlier this year at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Strongman receives congratulatory messages

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

twistrocky said:

"Congratulations champ.more to come🔥🫡"

Emmanue18695652 wrote:

"Congratulations If God permits next year we will win again"

LuckyBurner1 said:

"Congratulations camp 🏕 Strong Empire"

Ray_Gyamfi commented:

"Congratulations best rapper of the year"

Kojo_tagor said:

"Congrats strong Gee 🙏 more wins are coming "

Abrante3_yaw commented:

"@Rappfada will cry and die 😂😂😂😂😂 congratulations gee"

Sista Afia and mother delight many

Strongman's win was not the only highlight of the awards, with Sista Afia and her mother stealing the spotlight.

YEN.com.gh reported that the duo thrilled people present at the show as they performed Sista Afia's viral hit.

The chemistry between the mother and daughter went viral on social media, with fans expressing their elation.

