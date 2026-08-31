Strika’s old video working as a security guard at Memo Shopping Mall has resurfaced online

The footage returned to attention after he was reportedly caught in an alleged theft incident at the Kwashieman footbridge

The development has renewed conversations about the Beasts of No Nation actor’s life after his early movie fame

A video of Ghanaian actor Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika, working as a security guard has resurfaced following reports that he was allegedly caught removing metal parts from a footbridge at Kwashieman.

Strika’s mall security guard footage resurfaces amid reported Kwashieman theft case. Image credit: Gharticles, Kalyjay

Source: UGC

The Beasts of No Nation actor recently returned to the spotlight after residents reportedly confronted him over claims that he was dismantling parts of the public footbridge, allegedly with the intention of selling the metal as scrap.

According to AdomOnline, the incident happened at Kwashieman in Accra, where a police officer reportedly arrived at the scene and later accompanied Strika for further investigations.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the allegations against the actor have not been independently established.

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Following the development, an older video showing a different side of Strika’s life has resurfaced online.

Strika working as a security guard resurfaces

The footage dates back to April 2026, when Strika was spotted working as a security guard at Memo Shopping Mall in Accra.

In the video, the former child actor was seen dressed in his security uniform while going about his duties at the shopping centre.

Pulse Ghana reported at the time that the sighting generated conversations online, particularly among people who remembered Strika from the internationally acclaimed Beasts of No Nation.

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The resurfacing of the footage, just months after it first went viral, has attracted renewed attention following his latest predicament.

Strika’s journey after movie fame

Strika rose to prominence after appearing in the 2015 war drama Beasts of No Nation, where he starred alongside Ghanaian actor Abraham Attah and Hollywood star Idris Elba.

His performance in the movie earned him recognition, with many expecting him to build a successful career in acting afterwards.

However, his life away from the movie has attracted attention on several occasions over the years.

The latest reported incident at Kwashieman has once again placed Strika in the public eye, while the resurfaced security guard video has reminded many of the job he was seen doing only a few months earlier.

Whereabouts of Strika's parents, school and more

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Strika, once again, made headlines for troubling reasons after video footage emerged of him allegedly dismantling metal railings from the Kwashieman footbridge in Accra with the apparent intention of selling the material as scrap.

The footage, which circulated widely on social media from 29 August 2026, showed residents confronting the actor at the footbridge.

Onlookers recorded the scene, with one visible hand raised near his face as the situation unfolded.

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Source: YEN.com.gh