Popular Ghanaian content creator Headless YouTuber called for the arrest of Beasts of No Nation actor Strika following a viral theft allegation

The content creator argued this was not Strika's first offence and that he should face the full consequences of the law

The comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing and others calling for compassion instead

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Popular Ghanaian content creator and YouTuber, known as Headless YouTuber, has called for the arrest of Beasts of No Nation actor Strika following a viral theft allegation.

Headless YouTuber calls for Strika's arrest over fresh theft allegation. Image credit: Kula/Sika Official.

Source: Twitter

Strika, known in real life as Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, rose to international fame after starring alongside Idris Elba and Abraham Attah in the 2015 Netflix film Beasts of No Nation.

He played a child soldier in the war drama, which was shot in Ghana and earned widespread critical acclaim.

Following the film's success, he reportedly struggled to adjust to life afterwards, moving between the care of various content creators and returning to the streets at different points over the past decade.

He has since taken on odd jobs, including a stint as a security guard at a shopping mall in Darkuman, as he tried to rebuild his life.

His latest brush with controversy came on August 29, 2026, after footage emerged appearing to show him cutting metal railings from the Kwashieman footbridge in Accra to sell as scrap.

Residents confronted him at the scene as onlookers recorded the incident, and the clip quickly spread across social media.

Headless YouTuber calls for Strika's arrest

That fresh controversy prompted Headless YouTuber to weigh in publicly, calling for Strika to face jail time over the allegation.

On August 29, 2026, the content creator took to X to describe Strika as unserious and accused him of preferring a life of crime despite past efforts to help him.

He said:

"Jail him. He's not a serious human being... Just last year (or so), the Kumawood guys took him in and tried to help him. Didn't work. He just wants to live a life of crime. Let him pay the price."

Below is Headless YouTuber's first post.

In a follow-up post, Headless YouTuber argued that this was far from Strika's first offence and insisted his troubled history should not earn him special treatment because of his fame.

He added:

"This isn't the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th or 5th time he has done something like this... He is no different from the scrap boys who steal gutter covers. No different from the burglars who enter your home and steal your TV and microwave... Jail them all."

Below is Headless YouTuber's second post.

Reactions to Headless YouTuber's comments

Headless YouTuber's remarks about Strika drew a mix of reactions, with some Ghanaians agreeing with his stance while others pushed back and called for compassion instead.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

Y33tieee777 wrote:

"Oh striker, I pray God comes to your aid brother."

habebatAutoCons said:

"Rehabilitation. He was very young when they used him to play the crime-related role, so he took that as his reality. He needs serious rehabilitation, not condemnation."

Prince_Bonny707 indicated:

"What if he was your brother?? Funeral jollof tastes good until it's been cooked in your house."

Vincent_Mends1 commented:

"Yh, agree, this kid don't need no help. I remember back in school I had to chase this boy with a stick in his hands... it's not like he has not been helped from the movie industry."

Theman4all1 added:

"Why are you guys going strong on this guy? I am not supporting crime or drug abuse, but let's not be quick to judge. He might be facing challenges that none of us here know nothing about. Boys' life matters!!"

Strika and Abraham's 2015 film pay

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian casting director Mawuko Kuadzi, who discovered both Strika and his co-star Abraham Attah, shared that the two child actors were each paid $30,000 for their roles in Beasts of No Nation.

He explained that despite the significant sum, efforts to enrol Strika in school afterwards were unsuccessful, as he reportedly kept running away.

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Source: YEN.com.gh