Nigerian Actress Trends After Wearing Mahama’s Campaign Shirt in Nollywood Movie

Nigerian actress Lizzy Gold Onuwaje has gained attention after wearing President John Mahama’s campaign shirt in a Nollywood movie

The viral scene was taken from the action movie Let Heaven Fall , which also stars Destiny Etiko and Uju Okoli

Ghanaians expressed surprise and excitement after recognising the familiar campaign shirt in the movie

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Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold Onuwaje has attracted attention in Ghana after she was spotted wearing President John Dramani Mahama’s campaign shirt in a Nigerian movie.

Ghanaians react as Lizzy Gold rocks Mahama’s campaign shirt in a movie. Image credit: Chinemelu's Channel, John Mahama

Source: UGC

A video of the scene circulated widely on social media after a Ghanaian woman recorded it while watching the movie on television.

In the footage, Lizzy Gold wore the grey campaign shirt over a long-sleeved top while holding a gun.

The actress appeared to be playing a tough, armed character as she confronted other people in the action-packed scene. However, it was the familiar political shirt rather than the confrontation that caught the viewer’s attention.

The woman behind the camera expressed surprise after recognising President Mahama’s image and campaign colours on the actress’s clothing.

Watch the YouTube video below:

The footage was later shared by Akoma FM and other Ghanaian social media pages.

Title of Lizzy Gold’s movie confirmed

Following the circulation of the video, many social media users asked for the title of the Nollywood production. Some people suggested different movie titles, creating confusion about the source of the scene.

Further checks confirmed that the movie is titled Let Heaven Fall. A promotional post on Lizzy Gold’s official Facebook page identified the film by its title and directed viewers to Chinemelum TV on YouTube.

The action and revenge movie stars Lizzy Gold alongside popular Nollywood actresses Destiny Etiko and Uju Okoli. Although the three actresses appear in the production, Lizzy Gold was the person wearing Mahama’s campaign shirt in the viral scene.

There is no indication that the shirt formed an important part of the storyline. It appeared to have been selected as regular clothing for Lizzy Gold’s character.

Ghanaians reacted to Mahama’s shirt

The unexpected appearance of the campaign shirt amused many Ghanaians. Some social media users joked that President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress had extended their influence into Nigeria’s movie industry.

Others wondered how clothing produced for Ghana’s 2024 general election campaign found its way onto a Nollywood movie set.

There is no evidence that the shirt’s appearance was a paid promotion or an official endorsement of President Mahama by Lizzy Gold or the filmmakers.

This is not the first time Mahama-branded clothing has appeared in Nollywood. In November 2025, actor Kelvin Ikeduba also went viral after wearing one of the president’s campaign shirts in another Nigerian movie shown on Givers TV.

The latest scene has again shown how Ghanaian political campaign materials can unexpectedly travel beyond the country and appear in popular African entertainment.

James Gardiner outlines TV stations' crackdown plans

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Deputy NFA CEO and award-winning actor James Gardiner has shared measures to crack down on Ghanaian TV stations illegally airing Nigerian movies without licences.

The assurance followed Nollywood filmmaker Uchenna Mbunabo's public complaint that some broadcasters download films from YouTube and air them without permission.

Gardiner warned that offending stations face fines, licence suspension, or full revocation, with penalty funds potentially used to compensate affected filmmakers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh