Jackie Appiah has mourned Grace Nortey following the veteran actress’s death at 89

She praised Grace Nortey for defining acting and mentoring many people in the creative industry

Jackie prayed for her eternal rest and celebrated her remarkable service to Ghana and the movie industry

Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah has joined the growing number of public figures mourning the death of veteran actress Grace Nortey.

Jackie Appiah shares emotional tribute, credits Grace Nortey for inspiring many actors. Image credit: primewrld_clip, Jackie Appiah

Source: Instagram

The celebrated screen star shared a beautiful photo of the late actress on Instagram and accompanied it with a heartfelt message highlighting her influence on Ghana’s creative industry.

Jackie Appiah extended her condolences to Grace Nortey’s family and praised the veteran actress for helping to shape acting in Ghana.

She also acknowledged her role as a mentor whose work inspired many people to believe in their talent and pursue careers in the creative arts.

She wrote:

“Deepest condolences to the family of Madam Grace Nortey. A woman who defined acting and mentored many in the creative industry. Today, many of us have a reason to believe in what we do, thanks to her work, creativity, and impact.”

The actress also prayed for Grace Nortey’s soul and celebrated her service to Ghana and the entertainment industry.

She added in the Instagram tribute:

“It is my prayer that the Good Lord receives her soul and grants her eternal rest. Rest in peace, Auntie Grace. You served your nation and the industry well.”

Jackie Appiah celebrated Grace Nortey’s legacy

Jackie Appiah’s message reflected the deep respect Grace Nortey earned during her decades-long career.

Her tribute suggested that the veteran actress did more than entertain audiences, as she also helped open doors and provide inspiration for younger performers.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Grace Nortey became one of Ghana’s most recognisable actresses through her appearances in numerous television, stage and film productions.

She was widely admired for portraying outspoken and strong-willed women, particularly motherly characters who confronted injustice and questionable traditional practices.

The veteran actress also appeared in internationally recognised productions, including Sinking Sands, Ties That Bind and Beasts of No Nation.

Grace Nortey reportedly died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, at the age of 89.

She was born on February 1, 1937, and spent over five decades contributing to Ghana’s entertainment industry. YEN.com.gh reported that she would have celebrated her 90th birthday in February 2027.

Her death has attracted tributes from actors, politicians and admirers who have celebrated her talent, mentorship and lasting influence on Ghanaian storytelling.

John Mahama's past visit to Grace Nortey resurfaces

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, footage and photos of former President John Mahama's 2022 visit to Grace Nortey at her Accra residence have resurfaced following news of her death.

The visit, which saw Mahama spend time with the actress and her family, was widely praised at the time as a reflection of his consistent support for veteran Ghanaian entertainers facing old age and declining health.

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Source: YEN.com.gh