Charlotte Adu Pokua has publicly confronted the ongoing association of her name with matters involving her ex-husband during a TikTok live session

The marriage counsellor raised alarm over the impact social media coverage is having on her teenage daughters, whom she shares with Apostle Dr Solomon Oduro

Apostle Dr Solomon Oduro recently disclosed he once considered taking his own life following the collapse of his church and a difficult court case

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Marriage counsellor and preacher Charlotte Adu Pokua, formerly known as Charlotte Oduro, has hit out at what she describes as the persistent and unwanted linking of her name to affairs involving her ex-husband.

Counsellor Charlotte Adu Pokua Breaks Silence on Ex-Husband Links, Pleads for Peace

Source: TikTok

During a TikTok live session, she made her frustration plain, questioning why public discourse continues to drag her into situations she considers none of her business, particularly now that she has moved on and committed herself fully to religious work.

"Can they ever tell their story and take my name out of their nonsense? Can you do whatever you want to do and get me out of your nonsense? I do not want to be associated with these kinds of issues. It's so toxic. I am so tired of people discussing me. I have decided to focus solely on the work of God," she said.

Counsellor Charlotte speaks on divorce and children

She did not hold back on how the situation has left her feeling, even appearing to accept the public perception of her with a pointed dose of resignation.

"Nobody is my business. They can go and tell whatever they want to say about me. I'm good. I have accepted that I am that terrible woman who was divorced. Now, can I have a little peace? Can they take my name out of their nonsense?" she added.

Beyond her own emotional state, Charlotte Adu Pokua raised particular concern about the effect online discussions are having on her children. She and Apostle Dr Solomon Oduro share teenage daughters, and the counsellor argued that her kids should not be made to bear the weight of social media gossip about their mother.

"I have teenage girls, and bloggers are putting things out there, and my kids are seeing them. My kids are going through it because of social media. Why must my kids suffer because their mother is out there, because she is outspoken? The bad narrative must stop," she noted.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Apostle Dr Solomon Oduro's recent statements

Her outburst comes in the wake of a stark disclosure from Apostle Dr Solomon Oduro himself. The preacher recently admitted that, at one of the lowest points following his marriage breakdown, he stood at the Nima Overhead and contemplated ending his life.

He described being crushed by the combined weight of losing his church, navigating a court case, and feeling that he had suffered enormously through no fault of his own.

The candid account brought fresh public attention to the former couple and their personal histories, which appears to be precisely what Charlotte Adu Pokua is pushing back against.

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Source: YEN.com.gh