A viral video showed Kumawood actor Salinko leading a prayer session during what appeared to be a church service shared by State Blogger

Salinko, who was addressed as Rev Salinko, was seen praying for congregants dressed in red and black while using anointing oil during the session

The video sparked mixed reactions online, as many viewers expressed their disbelief at seeing the actor in a religious setting rather than his usual film roles

A video circulating on social media has drawn attention after popular Kumawood actor, Abraham Kofi Essuman Davis, aka Salinko, was seen leading a prayer session in what appeared to be a church setting.

The video shared by State Blogger showed the actor in a different path from what many Ghanaians know him for

In the video, Salinko, who was addressed as Rev Salinko, stood before a group of worshippers as he prayed for them.

The church members were dressed in red and black and held candles while he prayed for them in a deliverance session.

The atmosphere in the room appeared quiet and focused, with everyone paying close attention to the session.

Salinko was seen praying for individuals one after the other, at times laying hands on them and applying anointing oil.

Watch the TikTok video below:

During the prayers, some of the worshippers were seen falling to the ground while others remained standing.

Reactions to Salinko's new path as pastor

The video quickly spread online and triggered mixed reactions.

Some social media users expressed surprise, noting that they had never seen the actor in a religious role before.

Others reacted with curiosity, choosing to observe without concluding.

Salinko has long been known for his comic roles in Kumawood films, which made this appearance stand out to many viewers.

The video did not explain whether the service was part of a regular church program or a special session, but it offered a glimpse into a side of the actor that is rarely seen in public.

Check out some comments below:

nationseagleseer commented:

"When did he become a pastor? 😳."

Ekua Sika commented:

"Yes, I saw this for a very long time. I know this will happen at his own time, thank u Jesus 🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Queen KaySika commented:

"He’s very prayerful. I met him at Atwae mountains once."

Morefire commented:

"Eiiiii movie to politics and finally prophet. Wow glory be to God 🙏🙏🙏."

Police Ahua commented:

"Thank you, Holy Spirit."

Margaret Mensah spotted preaching on the streets

Legendary Ghanaian gospel musician Margaret Mensah courted attention after rare public footage of her surfaced on social media on Monday, January 19, 2026.

In a TikTok video shared by Eddie Vibez Media, Margaret Mensah was spotted preaching the word of God on the streets in an undisclosed location.

The veteran gospel musician wore a dress with a headscarf as she held a white and red megaphone in front of what appeared to be her provision shop.

Margaret brushed through her bible for verses to spread her message to individuals who passed in front of the shop while an attendant served customers.

Footage of the veteran gospel singer on the streets garnered mixed reactions, with some netizens raising questions about her current state, while others praised her for embarking on her evangelical works.

Salinko gifts Nana Yaw Asare a car

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor, Salinko showed appreciation to gospel musician Nana Yaw Asare.

The Kumawood actor gifted Nana Yaw Asare a car and topped it with a huge sum of money to help with fuel.

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comments to share their varied thoughts on the gift.

