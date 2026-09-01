Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa has been spotted working at a car dealership in the United States

The veteran actress wore the company’s branded shirt as she danced beside several vehicles

The video delighted social media users who were pleased to see Kyeiwaa looking healthy and cheerful

Veteran Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa, privately known as Rose Akua Attaa Mensah, has been spotted in a video working at a car dealership in the United States.

Kyeiwaa appears in a video working at a car dealership in the US. Image credit: Kyeiwaa Tugugyagu, Diamondautodealership

Source: Facebook

The actress appeared in a TikTok clip shared by Diamond Auto Dealership, a company that sells vehicles and provides shipping services from the US to Ghana.

Veteran actress Kyeiwaa dances at dealership

In the video, Kyeiwaa wore a green Diamond Auto Dealership-branded T-shirt, blue jeans, dark sunglasses and black sneakers.

She was joined by another woman wearing a similar company shirt as they danced inside the dealership. Several vehicles, including a Hyundai SUV, could be seen parked behind them.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Kyeiwaa appeared lively and confident as she displayed her dance moves and posed beside the cars. The actress looked happy and comfortable while participating in the promotional video.

The clip was created to promote the dealership and draw attention to its vehicles and shipping services. The caption encouraged interested customers to visit the company’s social media page and check out the available cars.

Although the dealership did not provide details about Kyeiwaa’s exact role, her branded outfit and involvement in the promotional content suggested that she was working with the company.

Kyeiwaa’s life in America

Kyeiwaa has largely remained away from Ghana’s movie industry since relocating to the United States several years ago.

Watch another TikTok video below:

The veteran actress became a household name through her performances in numerous Kumawood productions. She was widely admired for playing emotional, humorous and troublesome characters in local-language films.

Since moving abroad, Kyeiwaa has occasionally appeared in social media videos that give her admirers a glimpse of her life outside acting.

Her latest appearance has attracted attention from Ghanaians who had not seen her recently. Many were pleased to see the Kumawood star looking healthy, energetic and cheerful at her workplace.

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Source: YEN.com.gh