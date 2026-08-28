Funny Face shared an alarming blood pressure reading of 222/153 in a TikTok video posted on Friday, August 21, 2026, from Accra

The Ghanaian comedian opened up about years of sleeplessness, guilt over past actions, and his ongoing recovery from depression and illicit substance use

Funny Face announced plans to tour senior high schools across Ghana to speak on mental health and drug abuse awareness

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Ghanaian comedian and actor Funny Face has left fans deeply worried after posting an emotional TikTok video in which he showed a blood pressure reading of 222 over 153 while speaking candidly about his mental and physical health struggles.

Funny Face sparks serious health concerns with a dangerous high blood pressure reading. Photo source: @therealfunnyfacegh

Source: TikTok

In the selfie-style video filmed outdoors at what appeared to be a home driveway in Accra on Friday, August 21, 2026, the entertainer, whose full name is Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, opened with a close-up shot of a digital blood pressure monitor before delivering a raw, confessional address to Ghanaian youth.

A blood pressure reading above 180/120 is medically classified as a hypertensive crisis, requiring immediate attention.

Funny Face speaks on guilt, sleeplessness, mistakes

The comedian revealed he has been unable to sleep, attributing his insomnia to lingering guilt over past actions, particularly his public statements against close friends, including Emmanuel Adebayor, Fadda Dickson and Bola Ray, that he says he spent five years speaking against.

"I've not been able to forgive myself," he said. "I apologise about it, but it's weighing me down; it's killing me slowly, and I can't sleep."

He also disclosed that his doctor had pointedly asked whether he sleeps at all during a recent check-up and that he has been sober for two years after going through what he described as serious depression and illicit substance use.

"I went through serious depression and in that sense went through some serious mental health challenges," he said, urging young people not to bottle up their feelings.

"Talk to a clinical psychologist. Talk to somebody. Don't keep things in you, because if you bottle things in you, it will be like coke. Shake the coke and open that. Once it does, it will burst out."

Funny Face's SHS mental health tour

Despite the concerning health update, Funny Face announced ambitious plans to launch a national tour of senior high schools across Ghana, covering Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi, Tamale, the Volta Region and the Eastern Region.

He noted that his tour would focus on mental health awareness and illicit substance abuse prevention.

The comic actor, who has battled serious mental health problems in recent years, said he had already written to companies seeking sponsorship and was waiting on their responses before the tour begins.

"Get ready in all your senior high schools, Funny Face is coming," he said. "Real-life experiences. It is well."

The TikTok video of Funny Face's blood pressure reading is below:

Fans react to Funny Face's health scare

The video drew an outpouring of concern from followers across social media.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Denkyira Nana Adunyah wrote:

"The reading on the monitor is way too high, bro. Take some time to rest well. But To God be the glory. It is well."

Never cease praying said:

"Jesus 😳, please talk to your doctor about daily aspirin and starting Losartan and a water pill, please 🙏🏾."

AbenaKonadu mum of 3 commented:

"Your blood pressure is super high. God have mercy and see you through."

Just Jnelle added:

"Nana, you need to rest, wai. You look tired. Forget everything and sleep menua. Life is super short."

Funny Face clashes with Kwaku Manu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the heated altercation between Funny Face and Kwaku Manu during their recent appearance on GHOne TV’s EIB Sports programme.

Ahead of the much-anticipated boxing match, the tension escalated when Kwaku Manu threw a boxing glove at Funny Face, leading to a forceful retaliation that captured the attention of viewers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh