Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has accumulated a remarkable garage of luxury vehicles across multiple continents over the years

The Star Boy's collection spans some of the world's most exclusive automotive brands, with individual cars reportedly valued at over ₦3 billion

From a rare Ferrari Assetto Fiorano to a futuristic Tesla Cybertruck, Wizkid's taste in cars reflects his standing as one of Africa's biggest music stars

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has built an impressive collection of luxury cars over the years.

Wizkid's luxurious car collection: Ferrari, McLaren, Rolls-Royce and more worth billions. Image credit: Wizkid

Source: Facebook

The singer, who is regarded as one of Nigeria’s “Big 3” alongside Davido and Burna Boy, has enjoyed a successful music career that has taken him from local fame to international stardom.

His success has also reflected in his taste for expensive automobiles, with several high-end vehicles reportedly linked to the Star Boy.

Wizkid’s Mercedes-Maybach SL680

Earlier in 2026, Wizkid was reportedly linked to a 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680, a limited-edition luxury vehicle said to be worth about ₦1.7 billion (approximately $1.27 million).

The Maybach reportedly comes with a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine capable of producing 577 horsepower.

Wizkid’s Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Wizkid also made headlines in 2025 after reportedly acquiring a brand-new Ferrari SF90 Stradale valued at more than ₦1.4 billion (approximately $1.05 million).

The luxury car attracted attention after it was analysed by popular luxury influencer Ola of Lagos before reports emerged that Wizkid had acquired it.

Wizkid’s Ferrari Assetto Fiorano

In 2023, the singer was reportedly said to have splashed around ₦1.4 billion (approximately $1.05 million) on a Ferrari Assetto Fiorano.

The exclusive sports car was described as a rare automobile, with only a few units reportedly available on the African continent.

Wizkid’s McLaren 750S MSO

Wizkid reportedly added a McLaren 750S MSO to his collection in 2024.

The customised supercar was reportedly valued at about ₦1.5 billion (approximately $1.12 million) and features upward-opening doors, sculpted bodywork and an active rear wing.

Wizkid’s Lamborghini Urus

The Star Boy reportedly acquired a Lamborghini Urus in 2018, adding a luxury SUV to his collection of high-performance vehicles.

The automobile was reportedly valued at about ₦101 million (approximately $75,600) at the time, further highlighting his preference for premium cars.

Wizkid’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan

In 2022, Wizkid reportedly added a Rolls-Royce Cullinan to his garage.

The luxury SUV was reportedly valued between ₦750 million and ₦1.4 billion (approximately $561,000 to $1.05 million), depending on its specifications and features.

Wizkid’s Lamborghini Aventador

In 2025, reports also linked Wizkid to a Lamborghini Aventador reportedly worth about ₦3 billion (approximately $2.24 million).

The supercar is known for its striking design, scissor doors and high-performance capabilities.

Wizkid’s Tesla Cybertruck

Wizkid has also been linked to a Tesla Cybertruck after his manager and baby mama, Jada Pollock, shared photos that appeared to show the futuristic vehicle.

A brand-new Tesla Cybertruck was reported to cost between ₦185 million and ₦480 million (approximately $138,000 to $359,000) in Nigeria.

With several expensive vehicles reportedly linked to him, Wizkid’s garage continues to attract attention and reinforce his image as one of Africa’s biggest music stars.

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Source: YEN.com.gh