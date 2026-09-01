Akosua Serwaa, wife of highlife legend Daddy Lumba, marked her birthday on September 1, 2026, in Cologne, Germany

UK-based broadcaster Adwoa Saah flew in specially to celebrate with her, and the two embarked on a shopping and sightseeing trip

The duo visited Cologne's iconic Hohenzollern Bridge love-lock fence and were spotted browsing near a Zara storefront

Akosua Serwaa, the wife of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, rang in her birthday in style on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, spending the day exploring Cologne, Germany, alongside UK-based broadcaster Adwoa Saah.

Adwoa Saah celebrates Akosua Serwaa's birthday in Germany. Photo source: Adwoa Saah

Source: Facebook

Adwoa Saah made the trip from the United Kingdom to be with Akosua Serwaa on her special day, and the two wasted no time making the most of their time in the German city.

The birthday outing, captured in a cheerful handheld travel vlog posted to Instagram, shows the pair in great spirits from start to finish.

Cologne Shopping and Sightseeing**

The duo was spotted browsing near a Zara storefront before heading to one of Cologne's most beloved landmarks, the Hohenzollern Bridge, where they posed together at the iconic love-lock fence that stretches along the Rhine.

The bridge, adorned with thousands of padlocks left by couples and friends over the years, provided a fitting backdrop for the celebratory occasion.

Their outing also included a stop inside a bright, minimalist retail store, where the two continued their shopping in relaxed fashion.

Throughout the video, the mood is light and joyful, with the selfie-style footage capturing laughter and easy camaraderie between the two women as they moved through the city.

Sharing the video, Adwoa Saah noted that it was a privilege for her to be with Akosua Serwaa.

"It's a privilege to be by your side in Germany, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, shopping and sightseeing on your birthday. I am grateful for your life, Tante. Ich liebe dich. May the God you serve grant all your silent prayers. Amen 🙏❤️🇩🇪🇩🇪🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇭🇬🇭#," her caption read.

Watch the Instagram video of Akosua Serwaa's birthday celebration below:

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa's birthday in Germany

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions to the video below.

Rosemary Nana said:

"God richly bless you, Sister Adjoa Saah you do all. The time you spent with Mummy. You put a smile on her face; I can see the beautiful smile."

Felicia Achiaa said:

"Mummy, you're still wearing black means how your husband is to you, and some people are saying otherwise. Happy birthday."

Cynthia Nanayaa Kumah said:

"Happy birthday, Mama Akosua. May God jealously protect and preserve you. May God Almighty answer all your secret prayers in Jesus' name. Age gracefully Mama."

Naa Okailey Quayefio said:

"God has given you a nice birthday present by vindicating you, Mama. Enjoy your new age as you watch the drama unfold. I never regret supporting you. HAPPY BLESSED BIRTHDAY, MAS."

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Source: YEN.com.gh