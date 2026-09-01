Atinuke Remilekun Kareem, a Nollywood actress, has passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer

TAMPAN Ogun State governor Owolabi Ajasa confirmed her death on Tuesday, September 1, via Instagram

Her passing comes just eight days after veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, known as Ogogo, also died from cancer

Nollywood has suffered yet another painful loss with the death of actress Atinuke Remilekun Kareem, who succumbed to cancer, leaving colleagues and fans across the Nigerian entertainment industry in mourning.

Nollywood Actress Remilekun Atinuke Kareem Dies After Cancer Battle

Source: Instagram

Owolabi Ajasa, the governor of the Ogun State chapter of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), broke the news on Tuesday, September 1, via his Instagram page.

"We sincerely appreciate everyone who contributed financially, offered prayers, encouragement, and support towards the treatment of our dear colleague, ATINUKE REMILEKUN KAREEM," Ajasa wrote.

"Sadly, despite all our efforts and prayers, Atinuke has passed on and answered the final call. We cannot question the Almighty God. We can only submit to His will and pray that He grants her eternal rest and gives her family, colleagues, and loved ones the strength to bear this painful lost."

Atinuke Kareem's plea for help before death

Just four months before she died, the Nollywood actress had publicly appealed for financial support from well-wishers to help cover the cost of her cancer treatment. The plea resonated widely, drawing an outpouring of sympathy from fans and fellow industry figures who rallied behind her.

Her passing arrives at a particularly harrowing time for Nollywood. Veteran Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, died just eight days before Atinuke, following his own battle with stage 4 cancer.

The two losses in quick succession have left the Nigerian entertainment community in a prolonged state of grief.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Fans and colleagues mourn Atinuke Kareem

News of her death spread rapidly on Instagram, drawing an outpouring of grief from those who knew her personally and those who admired her work from afar.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@lolamagret wrote:

"Haaaa, God of mercy 😢😢😢😢 please show us mercy, this is too much for us to bear 😢 Tinuke May your soul rest in peace 🙏 it's well.🙏"

@adetutukoleosho shared an especially heartbreaking response:

"To think I was still with her during her last chemo 2 weeks ago... This hit deeper... Rest on pink angel."

@akinrinola_maarufah expressed the emotional toll the string of losses has taken:

"For my mental health, i think need to stay off social media for now. It's really disheartening coming online to see the news of people's death every minute."

@fowooflagos added a personal memory, writing:

"Tinuke had Cancer keeeee died. We lived in the same apartment in Abeokuta at Ojere student 😢😢😢😢😢 haa."

Nollywood actor Baba battling cancer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Nollywood actor Baba Opebe, whose ongoing health struggles have raised concerns among colleagues and fans alike.

As his condition worsens, colleague Kunle Afod has made a passionate plea for support, urging Nigerians to come together to assist the ailing actor.

In a heartfelt revelation, Baba Opebe shared that his health has been significantly deteriorating since last year, leading to crucial medical interventions that included receiving four pints of blood.

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Source: YEN.com.gh